Africa’s tourism sector is projected to create over 80 million new jobs in the next ten years, according to the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC).

The Director-General of CBAAC, Mrs Aisha Augie, gave the projection during a two-day international conference organized by the centre on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the event is in collaboration with the Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos, and the Institute of African and Diaspora Studies (IADS).

The theme of the event is ‘Cultural Tourism, Creative Economy and Sustainable Development in Africa’.

Tourism: A pillar for Africa’s economic revival

Augie described tourism as a pillar for economic revival, emphasizing its central role in the continent’s transformation.

Citing data from the World Travel and Tourism Council, she noted that tourism contributed $168 billion to Africa’s GDP in 2024 and is poised to create over 80 million new jobs in the next decade.

“These are not just statistics. They represent livelihoods, opportunities, and hope for millions of Africans,” Augie said.

Augie said tourism was more than just a journey; it was an experience of culture, as seen in the celebration of iconic festivals such as Ojude Oba, Osun-Osogbo, Calabar Carnival, and various durbars.

She noted that tourists were not merely visitors, but also participants, consumers, and potential investors in the local economy.

Creative economy on the rise

Emphasizing the sector’s potential, Augie stated that current projections showed tourism revenue was expected to reach $25.1 billion by 2025.

“Every visitor who attends a local festival, buys a hand-packed event ticket, or watches a traditional performance is directly investing in Africa’s creative product,” she said.

She added that the connection between tourism and creativity forms a powerful ecosystem that sustains communities, empowers artisans, and amplifies African stories on the global stage.

“Across the continent, our creative industries like film, music, fashion, visual arts, storytelling, and design are thriving.

“They are currently generating over $4.2 billion annually and have the potential to grow to $20 billion each year,” she said.

Call for inclusive growth and sustainability

Augie emphasized the need to strategically position the creative sector to benefit equitably from the projected growth in tourism and cultural industries.

However, she pointed out that despite the impressive growth, sustainability within the sector remained low.

“Growth without sustainability is not progress. It is merely a short-lived impulse,” she cautioned.

The director-general, therefore, urged participants at the event to take deliberate actions that uplift Africa’s traditions, honour its heritage, empower the youth, and protect the planet.