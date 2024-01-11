WILAN Global is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated return of its insightful talk show, The Leading Woman Show: Governance Series, premiering on January 14th at 6:30 pm West Africa Time on Channels Television.

Broadcasting just before Politics Today, this season promises an engaging exploration of women in leadership roles and the persistent barriers hindering their ascent in Nigeria.

Spanning 13 episodes, The Leading Woman Show: Governance Series boasts an impressive lineup of guests, including renowned figures such as Fabia Ogunmekan, a renowned lawyer and WISKA board member, and Samson Itodo, the Executive Director of YIAGA and convener of the Not Too Young To Run Movement, among others.

With a commitment to surpassing the success of its inaugural season, this instalment is poised to deliver an even more compelling narrative surrounding the underrepresentation of women in leadership positions across sectors.

Owned and produced entirely by WILAN Global, The Leading Woman Show is a non-partisan platform dedicated to reshaping the public perception of women in governance.

Bridging the gap in how Nigerians perceive women in political offices and leadership roles, the show advocates for increased female representation within the Nigerian political system.

Hosted by Abosede George-Ogan, founder of WILAN Global and a seasoned tri-sector leader with 20 years of experience across the non-profit, private, and public sectors, the show aims to inspire positive change in the way Nigerians view women in leadership.

Passionate about inclusivity, Abosede envisions a Nigeria where everyone, regardless of gender, generation, religion, or ethnicity, has equal access to opportunities for a fulfilling life.

WILAN Global, established in 2018 as a non-profit organization, is dedicated to catalyzing women’s leadership advancement across political, economic, and public spheres in Nigeria.

The organization strives to inspire a shift towards gender-balanced leadership and facilitates access to the community, knowledge, resources, opportunities, and support necessary for women to become effective and thriving leaders.

The Leading Woman Show airs every Sunday at 6:30 pm on Channels TV (DStv ch. 420 and GOtv ch. 48) and is available for live streaming on our YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@WILANGlobal.

For additional information and updates, follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact:

grace_okogwu@tookimedia.com