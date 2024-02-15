WILAN Global has announced a strategic partnership with WorkHerHolic, the sister brand of CareerBuddy that focuses on empowering young professional women.

The primary aim of this collaboration is to reach a wider, younger demographic with impactful leadership messages and equip them with the knowledge, network, resources, and support needed to thrive in their careers and become leaders of the future.

The partnership leverages the strengths of both organizations to create a powerful platform for young women seeking to advance their leadership journeys.

WILAN Global has a proven track record of empowering women through its comprehensive leadership programs, workshops, and mentorship initiatives.

Meanwhile, WorkHerHolic caters to the specific needs and aspirations of young professional women, offering career advice, skill development resources, and a supportive community.

As part of the collaboration, WILAN will provide WorkHerHolic members with access to exclusive leadership content, workshops, and mentorship opportunities. Conversely, WorkHerHolic will introduce WILAN to a dynamic community of young, ambitious women eager to learn and grow.

The partnership is expected to benefit young women in Nigeria and beyond, fostering a generation of confident, capable, and impactful female leaders.

WILAN’s renowned leadership programs, coupled with WorkHerHolic’s supportive community and career resources, will create a holistic ecosystem for young women to thrive.

By addressing the unique needs and aspirations of this demographic, the partnership has the potential to create a ripple effect, driving positive change across various sectors and industries.

“WILAN Global is thrilled to partner with WorkHerHolic to reach and empower the next generation of women leaders,” said WILAN Global Founder, Abosede George-Ogan.

“By combining our expertise and resources, we can provide young women with the tools and support they need to unlock their full leadership potential, and make a positive impact in their chosen fields.”

“This partnership is a game-changer for young women looking to chart their leadership paths,” said Abraham Iyiola, founder of WorkHerHolic. “WILAN’s renowned leadership programs, coupled with our supportive community and career resources, will create a holistic ecosystem for young women to thrive.”

About WILAN Global

WILAN Global is a prominent nonprofit organization that focuses on empowering women in leadership by providing them with valuable resources, essential tools, and a supportive network.

The organization advocates for a shift towards gender-balanced leadership across all levels of political, economic, and public life. WILAN’s vision is to inspire and empower Nigerian women to lead, thrive, and succeed, with the goal of closing the gender gap in leadership.

WILAN achieves this by equipping young women with the necessary tools, resources, and confidence they need to succeed in their careers and become impactful leaders in their chosen fields.