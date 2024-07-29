WILAN Global, a pioneering organization dedicated to promoting women in leadership, is excited to announce the launch of “The Leading Woman Show” podcast.

This exciting new format will be available on major podcast networks including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music, expanding its reach and impact far beyond previous boundaries.

By transitioning to this format, WILAN Global aims to make its crucial content more accessible and engaging for a global audience.

“The Leading Woman Show” has long been a cornerstone of WILAN Global’s mission, providing a safe space for women in leadership in Nigeria to discuss issues related to achieving gender-balanced leadership. The podcast format will facilitate the organization’s need to offer listeners better access to the show’s valuable insights and discussions.

In this first season of the podcast series, listeners can expect to hear a diverse range of women leaders across various sectors. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and conversations, delving into the experiences and challenges faced by women in leadership roles.

From exploring current leadership trends to offering actionable advice for aspiring leaders, the podcast will be a valuable resource for anyone looking to develop their leadership skills while learning from real-life examples.

The inaugural season of “The Leading Woman Show” podcast is now live and can be streamed on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify and Amazon Music. This expansion reiterates WILAN Global’s commitment to providing women with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed. The organization is keen on dishing out versatile and accessible content to support women in leadership across the globe.

As part of this exciting launch, WILAN Global will continue to spotlight culture shapers from Nigeria and beyond, showcasing their stories and contributions to leadership. The podcast aims to foster a global community of women leaders, offering inspiration and practical advice to help listeners navigate their own paths in leadership.

Listeners can expect episodes that highlight success stories, address common leadership challenges, and discuss strategies for overcoming certain obstacles women face in leadership. Each episode will be designed to engage and support women in leadership Nigeria and internationally, making it a vital resource for anyone passionate about advancing their leadership skills.

WILAN Global is committed to making “The Leading Woman Show” a production that will inspire and guide countless of women around the globe, igniting within them the passion to do the extraordinary wherever they find themselves. By leveraging the power of podcasting, the organization aims to reach and inspire a wider audience, furthering its mission to promote gender-balanced leadership in every facet of society.

For additional information about the podcast and to listen to the latest episodes, please visit www.wilanglobal.org

About WILAN Global:

Women In Leadership Advancement Network (WILAN) Global is a Nigerian-based international organization focused on promoting women’s leadership across all levels of political, economic, and public life.

Their mission is to facilitate access to the community, knowledge, resources, opportunities, and support that women need to become effective and thriving leaders.

Through their comprehensive programs and initiatives, they aim to create a world where women leaders can thrive and make impactful contributions to their fields.