Hamster Kombat crossed another milestone today with the announcement of OKX, a top cryptocurrency exchange in the industry listing it on its platform for Pre-market futures trading.

The Hamster Kombat project has stalled lately with players of the Web 3 game speculating on the listing date of the project.

OKX announced its listing of Hamster Kombat and other relevant tokens on its official X page which it pinned to the top of its profile

Introducing Pre-Market Futures, You can now trade the hottest tokens with up to 2x leverage before they are listed on a spot exchange! Hamster fam, are you ready for this? The Hamster Kombat team tweeted

The listing of Hamster Kombat tokens by OKX is not the first instance of Hamster Kombat getting listed for Pre-Market trading.

Three weeks ago, Nairametrics reported that Hamster Kombat tokens were also listed by Bybit for Pre-market trading adding to the credibility of the project as its players continue to wait for the official listing date.

Okx went further to explain how the delivery price of the listed tokens for Pre-Market futures trading will be calculated including that of Hamster Kombat Tokens.

OKX divulged the formula that they use in calculating the delivery price of listed tokens for Pre-Market futures trading in its blog.

The formula for the delivery price If the new crypto token is issued as planned and will be listed on the OKX spot market is

• Actual delivery price = The average index price over the last hour before delivery, calculated every 200 milliseconds (ms) (Index price = Last price every 200 milliseconds).

• Estimated delivery price = Rolling average index price over the last hour before delivery, calculated every 200 milliseconds (Index price = Last price every 200 milliseconds).

OKX also explained that the price of the tokens on the pre-market trading platform would not affect the official listing price of the token

They explained that prices in the pre-market futures are determined by market behavior and may not accurately reflect the actual listing price of the new crypto. While pre-market futures may reflect market expectations, the listing price may be influenced by other factors and does not have a direct correlation with pre-market futures prices.

Hamster Kombat is one of the most popular Play to earn Web 3 projects with millions of players globally. The project is pretty popular in Nigeria alongside Tapswap and Pixel verse as the Nigerian crypto community gradually gets onboarded to Web 3.

What to Know

Pre-market Futures allow you to trade expiry futures on crypto that have not yet been officially listed. These pre-market futures are USDT-margined and are usually delivered before the new crypto is listed on the spot market.

OKX and Bybit are popular crypto exchanges that offer pre-market future opportunities.