Chioma Mang, a lawyer and experienced banker has just been appointed as the Executive Director of Keystone Bank.

This occurred as a follow-up development after dissolving the board of directors of four banks, Polaris, Union, and Keystone banks, the Central Bank of Nigeria has appointed new leadership for the banks.

Previously, Nairametrics reported the official dissolution of the Board and Management of Union Bank, Keystone Bank, and Polaris Bank by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The apex bank cited concerns like regulatory non-compliance, corporate governance failures, and engagement in activities jeopardizing financial stability as reasons for this action.

Mrs. Sidi Ali, Hakama, the Acting Director of Corporate Communications at the CBN, emphasized the banks’ non-compliance with the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020.

The CBN, in a statement signed by the acting Director of Corporate Communications, Sidi Hakama, released on Thursday morning, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Brief profile

Chioma A. Mang the new Executive Director of Keystone Bank was born around 1966.

She is a Nigerian lawyer and corporate executive and assumed the role of managing director and chief executive officer at United Bank for Africa Uganda Limited in December 2020.

Before this, she held the position of managing director and CEO at the United Bank for Africa’s subsidiary in Gabon.

Education

She earned her Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Reading in the United Kingdom. Her Master of Laws degree was conferred by University College London in 1988.

Completing her professional legal training at the Nigerian Law School, she was admitted to the Nigerian Bar in 1990.

Career

She commenced her career at Midas Merchant Bank. Later, she transitioned to Chartered Bank, contributing to marketing and operations.

In 1999, she joined the UBA Group, taking on diverse roles. In 2011, she assumed the role of CEO for UBA’s Liberia subsidiary, followed by a similar role in Gabon in 2016.

As the CEO of UBA Gabon, she played a pivotal role in the bank’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, making a significant donation of CFA90 million (€137,000) to the country’s pandemic fund, marking UBA as the first commercial bank to do so.

In July 2020, Mang took over as CEO of UBA Uganda, succeeding Johnson Agoreyo, who led the Ugandan subsidiary from June 2016 to September 2020.