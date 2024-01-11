Chris Afikulu, an experienced banker has just been appointed as the Executive Director of Polaris Bank.

This occurred as a follow-up development after dissolving the board of directors of four banks, Polaris, Union, and Keystone banks, the Central Bank of Nigeria has appointed new leadership for the banks.

Nairametrics had earlier reported the official dissolution of the Board and Management of Union Bank, Keystone Bank, and Polaris Bank by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The apex bank cited concerns like regulatory non-compliance, corporate governance failures, and engagement in activities jeopardizing financial stability as reasons for this action.

Education

Chris Afikulu obtained a First-Class B.Sc. Degree in Industrial Mathematics from the University of Benin, Benin-City, he furthered his education with an MBA from the University of Lagos.

Additionally, he attended renowned business schools, including The Wharton Business School in Philadelphia, the IESE Business School at the University of Navarra in Barcelona, and the Lagos Business School at Pan-African University.

Career trajectory

Chris brings over thirty (30) years of banking expertise to the table, with twenty-eight (28) years dedicated to Business Development.

Before assuming the role of MD/CEO at UBA Ghana, Chris served as the UBA Group’s Directorate Head, Apapa 1 (Corporate) in Nigeria.

His journey in the banking sector includes significant roles at Diamond Bank, one of Nigeria’s leading commercial banks.

At Diamond Bank, he held diverse positions, including Directorate Head overseeing South Businesses and Directorate Head managing Lagos and West Businesses.

Notably, Chris played a pioneering role as the Managing Director of Diamond Pension Fund Custodian Limited.

His extensive experience reflects a rich history in various facets of banking, from corporate leadership to strategic business development.

From May 2007 to November 2008, Chris Ofiluku served as the Divisional Head of Retail Banking of Diamond Bank in Lagos.

Subsequently, he assumed the role of Regional Head and Business Development as a Regional Manager from September 2008 to October 2011.

In the following phase of his career, Chris transitioned to the role of Regional Manager with a focus on Business Development from October 2011 to January 2014 contributing to regional growth.

Continuing this trajectory, he assumed the position of Head of Regional Businesses in the South Directorate from January 2014 to April 2017.

His professional journey then led him to the role of Head of Regional Businesses in the Lagos Directorate from April 2017 to January 2019, where Chris further honed his expertise.

These roles encompassed business development, strategic leadership, and management responsibilities within the regional and divisional landscape, reflecting his commitment and continuous growth in the field.