The Central Bank of Nigeria has unveiled the latest executives to assume leadership roles in the recently dissolved boards of three prominent banks.

Among the appointees is Hassan Imam, now designated as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Keystone Bank.

Keystone Bank, a full-service commercial bank, is currently under the ownership of Sigma Golf River Bank Consortium, having been acquired from the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) in 2017.

The bank obtained its banking license on August 5, 2011, from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Imam succeeds Olaniran Olayinka, who served as the former Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Keystone Bank, a position he assumed in March 2020.

The appointments signal a shift in the leadership landscape of Keystone Bank under the regulatory actions taken by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

With a wealth of 25 years of comprehensive experience in various facets of banking, Hassan has consistently leveraged his expertise to enhance market share across critical sectors.

His strategic initiatives have not only contributed to the growth of enterprises but also increased stakeholder values over the years.

Background

Before becoming Chief Executive Officer at Keystone Bank, Hassan Imam was the Executive Director of the North Directorate at Fidelity Bank, since January 2020.

His extensive career includes notable positions such as General Manager and Regional Bank Head for Abuja at Fidelity Bank. In this capacity, he oversaw the Commercial, SME, Consumer, and Public Sector businesses across 19 states in the North Region of Nigeria, including Abuja.

Imam began his banking career at FSB International Bank in April 1998, and post-merger with Fidelity Bank in 2005, he progressively advanced within the organization.

His journey at Fidelity Bank saw him rise to the position of General Manager before being appointed to the Board of Fidelity Bank.

His leadership roles covered diverse areas of banking, including Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, SME, Risk Management, and Trade Finance.

Hassan Imam holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and has pursued two Master’s Degrees, including an MBA. He attended Business School Netherlands and is a member of the Chartered Public Accountant.

Additionally, Imam has enriched his leadership skills through various executive management programs at renowned institutions such as Harvard Business School, IESE Business School, and Wharton Business School.