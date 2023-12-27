The Government of Canada is re-launching the Home Child Care Provider Pilot and the Home Support Worker Pilot programs, inviting fresh applications from January 1, 2024.

These two pivotal pilot programs are in a bid to assist caregivers aspiring for permanent residency in Canada.

Nairametrics learns that the two programs the: Home Child Care Provider Pilot and the Home Support Worker Pilot offer an avenue for eligible caregivers and their families to immigrate to Canada.

Dual routes to permanent residency

These five-year pilot programs extend invitations to eligible caregivers and their families to migrate to Canada with the potential of becoming permanent citizens.

The application process is captured into two primary pathways: Direct Entry into Permanent Residence and Gaining Experience. It’s important to note that program fees for both routes start at $CAN 1,085.

Direct entry into permanent residence

If you already possess 12 months of relevant work experience, you and your family can apply for the Direct to Permanent Residence category through either the Home Support Worker Pilot or the Home Child Care Provider Pilot.

Gaining Experience

For those with less than 12 months of work experience or no prior full-time caregiver work experience in Canada, the Gaining Experience category is an option. If you have worked as a caregiver full-time in Canada for a cumulative total of 12 months or more within the previous 36 months, you qualify to apply under the Direct to Permanence category.

Changes in work experience requirements

In a notable shift, Canada has reduced the minimum work experience requirement for domestic caregivers applying for permanent residence. While caregivers previously needed 24 months of experience, now only 12 months are required.

Applicants must therefore furnish the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) with evidence of sufficient experience, particularly if they have previously applied under the “Gaining Experience” category.

Steps to apply for Canada PR in caregiver programs

Check your eligibility: Visit the official Canada.ca website for detailed requirements.

Visit the official Canada.ca website for detailed requirements. Master the language: Demonstrate your English or French proficiency through approved language tests.

Demonstrate your English or French proficiency through approved language tests. Get your education assessed: Have your foreign education credentials evaluated by designated Canada-approved organizations.

Have your foreign education credentials evaluated by designated Canada-approved organizations. Submit your application: Prepare and submit your complete permanent residence application package.

Prepare and submit your complete permanent residence application package. Biometrics and Final Steps: After applying, attend a biometrics appointment and follow any additional instructions issued by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for a final decision on your application.

Current application status

For 2023, the online application capacity for the Home Child Care Provider Pilot has been reached, but the alternate format remains open.

The Home Support Worker Pilot program is still accepting applications through both online and alternate formats.