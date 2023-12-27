Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Marc Miller has indicated the likelihood to impose restrictions on temporary foreign workers (TFWs) as of January 2024 as part of measures to manage population growth and address the housing crisis.

Nairametrics has gathered that these potential reforms will have potential implications for international students and workers.

This was stated during a recent press briefing by Minister Marc Miller as he unveiled plans to potentially limit the entry of Temporary Foreign Workers into Canada.

Expressing concerns about the current unchecked system, Miller emphasized the need for a more controlled and balanced approach.

About Temporary Foreign Workers

Temporary Foreign Workers comprise individuals who come to Canada for temporary employment in specific occupations, including skilled professionals, agricultural workers, and seasonal employees.

Typically holding limited-period work permits, these workers are not automatically eligible for permanent residency unless they meet specific criteria.

Reforms aimed at managing influx and housing crisis

Minister Miller indicated that comprehensive reforms would be introduced in early 2024 to address the substantial increase in temporary foreign workers.

He underscored the connection between this influx and Canada’s housing crisis, emphasizing the necessity for a more controlled system.

Miller highlighted the surge in the number of temporary foreign workers and international students entering Canada, expressing a commitment to addressing the consequences of a system that has operated inconsistently for an extended period.

Despite the focus on systemic reforms, Miller clarified that he is not targeting specific groups but rather aims to address the broader consequences of an overstretched system.

Recent Population Growth and Policy Changes

Canada experienced a record population increase of over 430,000 in Q3 2023, primarily driven by immigration. In December 2023, Minister Miller announced changes to the foreign student program, requiring applicants to demonstrate increased financial sustainability.

Additionally, he indicated a willingness to revoke study permits and collaborate with provinces to regulate substandard colleges and control international student numbers.

Future Outlook for Canada’s Immigration System

Miller’s statements indicate a significant shift in Canada’s approach to TFWs and international students. The specifics of the planned reforms will be disclosed in 2024, likely sparking debates on immigration policies.

The upcoming year will be crucial in understanding how Canada intends to balance its need for skilled workers while addressing concerns about system overload and its impact on housing and other sectors.

The recent surge in population, coupled with its apparent connection to temporary residents, has prompted a thorough review of Canada’s immigration system, signaling a significant transformation in its approach to TFWs and international students.