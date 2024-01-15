Canada’s Immigration Minister, Marc Miller has announced the government’s consideration of imposing a cap on the number of international students residing in Canada.

Nairametrics learns that this decision is prompted by the country’s growing housing crisis and concerns about unemployment, indicating a potential shift in Canada’s immigration policy, which was previously known for its welcoming stance towards foreign students.

The objective behind the proposed cap on international student numbers is to ensure alignment with federal goals and address the increasing population of international students in Canada.

Given that Canada relies on immigration to drive its economy and support an aging population, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been actively increasing annual immigration numbers.

The housing crisis is attributed to a surge in migrants and international students, creating a demand for homes just as construction slows due to inflation.

Although Minister Miller did not specify the extent of the contemplated reduction in immigration, he underscored the need for a collaborative effort between the federal and provincial governments during an interview.

Addressing the surge in international student numbers

Minister Miller conveyed deep concern about the “disconcerting” and “out of control” rise in the number of international students, attributing it to the heightened demand for housing and the worsening affordability issues.

He stressed the importance of working collaboratively with provincial governments to manage student admissions, especially in areas grappling with housing shortages.

How it will be carried out

Miller emphasized that implementing a student cap wouldn’t serve as a one-size-fits-all solution to Canada’s housing challenges.

He recognized the significance of attracting talent and sustaining an aging workforce, emphasizing the necessity for a well-balanced approach.

The intention behind the proposal is to regulate the intake of students in both the first and second quarters of 2024, with the goal of alleviating pressure on the housing market.

The government will also delve into specific academic institutions’ practices, ensuring responsible recruitment and financial capabilities of incoming students.

Balancing immigration goals with domestic needs

Highlighting the commitment to scrutinizing student admission offers and promoting responsible financial planning before immigration, Minister Miller stressed the need for careful consideration.

While the specific details are still being deliberated, Minister Miller affirmed the government’s continuous assessment and parameters of a potential student cap.

This decision is expected to generate debate and elicit concerns from educational institutions and the international student communities.