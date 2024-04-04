Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced that it is increasing certain permanent residence (PR) fees, effective from 9:00:00 AM Eastern Time on April 30, 2024.

The adjustments align with Canada’s Immigrant and Refugee Protection Regulations (IRPR), which are based on the cumulative percentage increase to the Consumer Price Index for Canada, as published by Statistics Canada.

The changes to permanent residence fees

Here are the changes to PR fees applicable between April 2024 and March 2026:

Right of Permanent Residence Fee (RPR):

Principal applicant and accompanying spouse or common-law partner will pay $575 (previously $515).

Federal Skilled Workers, Provincial Nominee Program, Quebec Skilled Workers, Atlantic Immigration Class and most economic pilots (Rural, Agri-Food):

Principal applicant: $950 (previously $850)

Accompanying spouse or common-law partner: $950 (previously $850).

Accompanying dependent child: $260 (previously $230).

Live-in Caregiver Program and caregivers’ pilots (Home Child Provider Pilot and Home Support Worker Pilot):

Principal applicant: $635 (previously $570)

Accompanying spouse or common-law partner: $635 (previously $570)

Accompanying dependent child: $175 (previously $155)

Business (federal and Quebec):

Principal applicant: $1,810 (previously $1,625)

Accompanying spouse or common-law partner: $950 (previously $850)

Accompanying dependent child: $260 (previously $230)

Family reunification (spouses, partners and children; parents and grandparents; and other relatives):

Sponsorship fee: $85 (previously $75)

Sponsored principal applicant: $545 (previously $490)

Sponsored child (principal applicant under 22 years old and not a spouse/partner): $85 (previously $75)

Accompanying spouse or common-law partner: $635 (previously $570)

Accompanying dependent child: $175 (previously $155)

Protected persons:

Principal applicant: $635 (previously $570)

Accompanying spouse or common-law partner: $635 (previously $570)

Accompanying dependent child: $175 (previously $155)

Humanitarian and compassionate consideration / Public policy:

Principal applicant: $635 (previously $570)

Accompanying spouse or common-law partner: $635 (previously $570)

Accompanying dependent child: $175 (previously $155)

Permit holders:

Principal applicant: $375 (previously $335)

What you should know

IRCC emphasises exemptions from the Right of Permanent Residence (RPR) Fee for specific groups, including sponsored children (under 22 years old and without a spouse/partner) and principal applicants under humanitarian and compassionate consideration and public policy classes, subject to certain conditions.

Moreover, IRCC clarifies that permit holders applying for permanent residence cannot include accompanying family members in their applications.

Each individual eligible for PR under this category must submit a separate application as a principal applicant.