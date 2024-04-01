The Federal Government of Canada has granted Nova Scotia 12,900 study permits for its international student allocation for post-secondary institutions, marking a decrease of approximately 7,000 permits compared to 2023 figures.

Despite this reduction, Nova Scotia remains an attractive destination for international students seeking higher education opportunities.

As of October 2023, Nova Scotia boasted approximately 16,000 international students enrolled full-time in various post-secondary programs across the province.

The study permit distribution

The study permits will be distributed among 32 designated learning institutions (DLIs) in Nova Scotia, which are the only post-secondary institutions authorized to accept international students.

However, Nova Scotia officially has 41 DLIs, according to Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The breakdown of permit allocations is as follows:

11,565 permits for the province’s 10 universities and Nova Scotia Community College.

710 permits for a dozen private career colleges

526 permits for nine language schools.

Additionally, the province will reserve 99 application spaces to accommodate unforeseen circumstances, providing flexibility in managing international student admissions.

Brian Wong, Nova Scotia’s Minister of Advanced Education, emphasized the province’s thoughtful approach to allocating study permits across various institutions, considering factors such as program demand and community growth.

Wong also expressed the province’s advocacy for a greater allocation from the federal government to support Nova Scotia’s education sector.

What you should know

The federal cap on study permits, introduced on January 22, aims to stabilize international student numbers in Canada and enhance the system’s sustainability.

Canada is expected to issue 360,000 study permits to international students in 2024, reflecting a 35% reduction from the previous year.

The cap does not apply to certain categories, such as international students enrolled in master’s or graduate-level degree programs, current study permit holders, or study permit renewals.

International student applicants are now required to include a Provincial Attestation Letter (PAL) in their final study permit applications, aligning with the province’s allocation process.

Meanwhile, Prince Edward Island (PEI) announced its allocation of 2,000 study permits among three DLIs, with the Department of Workforce, Advanced Learning, and Population facilitating the issuance of PALs to DLIs for distribution to international student applicants.

Other provinces like Ontario and British Columbia have also outlined their distribution plans for study permits, with varying allocations between public and private DLIs.