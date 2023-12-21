The Federal Government has reopened the closed sections of the Third Mainland Bridge, almost 6 weeks after it was closed for maintenance work.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, on Thursday, December 21, 2023, in Lagos.

Osiyemi, who commended Nigerians for their patience during the temporary closure, noted that the entire bridge is now fully accessible to the public for smoother connectivity and safe commuting.

What the Lagos State Transport Commissioner is saying

The statement from Osiyemi reads, ‘’ We are pleased to announce that parts of the Third Mainland Bridge which were closed last month will reopen today 21st December, 2023 by 6pm.

‘’Following essential maintenance, the entire bridge is now fully accessible to the public, ensuring smoother connectivity and safe commuting.

‘’We appreciate your patience during the temporary closure and understand the inconvenience it may have caused. The reopening reaffirms our commitment to infrastructure upkeep and public safety.

‘’We wish you a joyful holiday season and safe travels.’’

What you should know

Recall that on November 2, the Federal Government in a new twist announced that it will be closing 2 ramps of the Third Mainland Bridge for repairs with effect from Monday, November 6, 2023.

This was coming barely 3 days after the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, initially announced that the bridge would be closed on November 1 for 3 months.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Engr. (Mrs.) O. I. Kesha, who made this known, noted that the repair works will begin with the ramps connecting Oworoshoki to Adekunle and Lagos- Island (Adeniji Adele ) to Adekunle simultaneously.

Keisha revealed that the ramps will be closed to traffic by 7 a.m. on Monday, November 6, 2023, for 5 weeks

The Third Mainland is Africa’s second-largest bridge, extending nearly 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) to link Lagos Island, the business heart of the city, with the mainland where most people live.

It was built in 1990 in Nigeria’s economic engine.