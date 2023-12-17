The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is set to inaugurate the newly constructed middle-level food Agro-hub, located at Idi-Oro in the Mushin area of the State today.

Nairametrics gathered this information from a publication on the official website of the Lagos State Government.

The food hub, a modern facility sitting on 6400 square meters of land, was established by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration and is intended to tackle the issues of food insecurity and sustainability plaguing the country.

Furthermore, the Lagos State Government noted that the middle-level food hub in Mushin harnesses the comparative advantage of Lagos State as a market state and tackles problems associated with post-harvest losses, inflation, carbon footprint, and traffic congestion.

More Insights

According to a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, on Saturday the middle-level agro-hub will solve the challenge of the inability of markets to efficiently move food from surplus to deficit regions.

She further noted that the modern facility has an adequate parking space of 3,017 square meters to accommodate trailers and vehicles, as well as centralized wet and dry storage areas for bulk buying.

Here’s what the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture is saying:

“Given the inability of markets to efficiently move food from surplus to deficit regions, poor integration has a major effect on both farmer incomes and on food security, hence the need for food systems transformation as exemplified by Lagos State Government’s middle-level agro hub.

“The launch of a new way of food distribution in Lagos with the commissioning of the middle-level food agro-hub will see to the tackling of problems associated with post-harvest losses, inflation, carbon footprint, and traffic congestion.

“The middle-level food agro hub is located in the heart of Mushin, Idi-Oro, with the modern facility sitting on 6400 square meters of land, has adequate parking (3,017sqm) space to accommodate trailers and vehicles, and has centralized wet and dry storage areas for bulk buying.”