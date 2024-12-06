Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced plans to extend the state’s fibre-optic network by an additional 1,200 kilometers in 2025, complementing the existing 2,500 kilometers.

Sanwo-Olu said this on Thursday at the sixth edition of the Art of Technology Lagos Conference, which had the theme, “AI and the Lagos Digital Economy.”

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said the state also had plans to host world-class data centres in Lagos within the next 24 months.

According to Sanwo-Olu, these projects will provide the backbone for scalable, innovative solutions, and further solidify Lagos’ position as Africa’s leading technology hub.

Lagos as Africa’s tech hub

Sanwo-Olu noted that Lagos is not just Nigeria’s economic nerve centre, but also Africa’s leading technology hub, accounting for over 60% of Nigeria’s tech startups.

The governor highlighted the state’s achievements in the tech space, including the raising of over 1.2 billion dollars by Lagos-based startups in 2023, which accounted for 75% of all startup investments in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu said these achievements were a result of deliberate policies and investments that had created an enabling environment for innovation to thrive.

He said over 450 smart cameras under the Safe City Project would improve public safety and traffic management, as well as the Lagos Digital Service Platform.

“The platform is a transformative tool that embodies the state’s vision of accessible, transparent, and efficient governance.

“We are extending Lagos’ fiber-optic network by an additional 1,200 kilometers over the next year, complementing the existing 2,500 kilometers. This will significantly boost connectivity for businesses, schools, and residents.

“These projects are not just about infrastructure, they are about empowering our people and driving sustainable development across sectors,” he said

Digitizing government services

While noting that the state’s digitisation efforts have been yielding positive results, the Governor disclosed that 14 agencies of the government have already digitised citizen-facing services, ensuring greater transparency, efficiency, and accessibility.

“With the Enterprise Architecture Project, we are harmonising data systems to prepare for AI-driven service delivery.

“This innovation will ensure faster responses and smoother interactions between citizens and government,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu added that the Lagos digital service platform would bridge the gap between the government and the people, fostering trust and delivering impactful results.

He also highlighted the state’s commitment to sustainability, noting that the Lagos State Science, Research, and Innovation Council (LASRIC) had supported over 65 startups and 75 research projects across Lagos.

What you should know

At the federal level, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani is also spearheading a national fibre project to deploy an additional 90,000 kilometers of fibre-optic cable across the country to boost connectivity.

The project is to be delivered through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

According to the Minister the government has been in talks with financiers including the World Bank to bring the fibre project to reality.