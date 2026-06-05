The Federal Government has flagged off the N1.245 trillion reconstruction and dualisation of the 125km Gombe-Biu Highway, awarding the project to Hi-Tech Construction Company.

The Federal Government has flagged off the N1.245 trillion reconstruction and dualisation of the 125km Gombe-Biu Highway, awarding the project to Hi-Tech Construction Company.

The disclosure was contained in a statement made by Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, on Friday.

The project, which was officially launched in Gombe State, is part of the Tinubu administration’s push to expand key transport corridors aimed at improving connectivity, trade flows, and regional integration across the North-East.

What they are saying

According to the statement, the flag-off ceremony was carried out in Gombe State by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, alongside the Minister of Works, David Umahi, who represented President Bola Tinubu.

The project will be executed by Hi-Tech Construction Company using rigid pavement (concrete) technology, a method the government says will improve durability, reduce maintenance costs, and extend the lifespan of major highways.

“The Administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has flagged off the reconstruction and dualization of the 125Km Gombe-Biu Highway, a N1.245 trillion infrastructure project aimed at boosting connectivity, economic growth, and regional integration.

“The project, flagged off in Gombe State by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya alongside David Umahi representing the President, will be executed by Hi-Tech Construction Company using rigid pavement technology,” the statement read in part.

The corridor is expected to boost economic activity, improve security, strengthen trade links within the North-East and West Africa region, and reduce travel time while enhancing road safety.

Get up to speed

Since 2023, the Tinubu administration has increasingly adopted rigid pavement (concrete) technology for major federal road projects, shifting away from conventional asphalt.

The government says the approach is driven by durability, lower maintenance costs, and improved long-term performance of key transport corridors.

Hi-Tech Construction Company has emerged as a key contractor under this strategy, particularly for high-profile federal highways.

It is currently handling major projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, which features extensive concrete sections, and the Section 1, Phase 1 A of the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway, another flagship corridor designed with rigid pavement specifications.

The firm has also been referenced in earlier federal projects, including rehabilitation works on the Oworonshoki–Apapa corridor, which were used to demonstrate its capacity in concrete road construction.

What you should know

Several major highway projects are captured under the Federal Ministry of Works in the 2026 Appropriation Bill, with funding spread across key national and regional corridors.

The Lafia–Otukpo–Makurdi dualisation project received a major allocation of about N23.8 billion as counterpart funding to support ongoing works linking the North-Central and South-East regions.

The Kano–Katsina dual carriageway was also prioritised, with about N23.8 billion allocated for Phase I and N52.5 billion for Phase II, covering the full stretch of the 157km corridor aimed at boosting trade and agriculture in the North-West.

The Maiduguri bypass project received about N17.5 billion for continued construction to ease congestion in the Borno State capital and improve movement along northeastern trade routes.

The Wusasa–Jos federal road was allocated about N14 billion for Phase Two rehabilitation works in Kaduna State, while the Kano Northern Bypass also received about N14 billion for ongoing construction aimed at decongesting Kano metropolis and improving logistics flow.

Other key projects include the Enugu–Abakaliki road rehabilitation, which was allocated about N14.7 billion to improve connectivity and road safety in the South-East, alongside multiple ongoing dualisation and reconstruction works across the country aimed at strengthening inter-regional transport links.