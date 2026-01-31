Road transportation is Nigeria’s most widely used mode of travel, underpinning economic activity, trade, and the daily movement of goods and people across the country.
In the 2026 Appropriation Bill, the Federal Government proposed a total budget of N58.18 trillion, which includes an estimated N6.08 trillion for capital expenditure aimed at infrastructure and development projects.
Among key ministries, the Federal Ministry of Works received one of the largest allocations, with about N3.49 trillion earmarked to advance highway construction, rehabilitation, and other road projects.
In this article, Nairametrics highlights the top 10 road projects with the largest allocations in the 2026 Appropriation Bill—those clearly defined with specific corridors, phases, or sections earmarked for construction, dualisation, or rehabilitation.
The Kano–Maiduguri Road, Section I, received the tenth largest allocation for a clearly specified project or corridor in the 2026 budget.
A total of N13.3 billion has been earmarked for ongoing dualisation works. The project is listed under ERGP12153966.
- The dual-carriageway spans 105 kilometres, covering the Kano–Wudil–Shuarin section, and is intended to improve connectivity across Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Yobe, and Borno states.
- The road is expected to facilitate the movement of goods and people, reduce travel time, and support regional trade and commerce.
In the 2025 budget proposal, N10 billion was allocated for Section V of the Kano–Maiduguri Road (Damaturu–Maiduguri) in Borno State. The 2026 allocation ensures the completion of this stretch, further strengthening the North-East corridor.
Leave a Reply