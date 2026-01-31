Road transportation is Nigeria’s most widely used mode of travel, underpinning economic activity, trade, and the daily movement of goods and people across the country.

In the 2026 Appropriation Bill, the Federal Government proposed a total budget of N58.18 trillion, which includes an estimated N6.08 trillion for capital expenditure aimed at infrastructure and development projects.

Among key ministries, the Federal Ministry of Works received one of the largest allocations, with about N3.49 trillion earmarked to advance highway construction, rehabilitation, and other road projects.

In this article, Nairametrics highlights the top 10 road projects with the largest allocations in the 2026 Appropriation Bill—those clearly defined with specific corridors, phases, or sections earmarked for construction, dualisation, or rehabilitation.