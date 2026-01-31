Presco Plc has reported a profit before tax of N178.56 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, representing a 57.3% increase from the N113.53 billion recorded in 2024.

The results were contained in the company’s unaudited financial statements filed with the Nigerian Exchange on Friday, January 30, 2026.

The strong performance was driven by robust revenue growth, improved operating efficiency, and expanded regional operations, despite higher costs and finance charges during the year.

The agro-industrial company’s full-year performance was significantly boosted by a sharp rebound in the final quarter, offsetting a weaker third quarter, while management also proposed a N72 billion dividend, reinforcing Presco’s status as one of the Nigerian Exchange’s consistent dividend-paying stocks.

What the data is saying

Presco’s 2025 financials reflect a year of accelerated growth, supported by higher sales volumes, improved pricing, and operational scale across its palm oil value chain.

The company recorded strong profitability metrics across revenue, operating profit, and earnings per share, despite rising input and financing costs.

Revenue grew by 59.5% to N331.19 billion from N207.50 billion in 2024, largely driven by crude and refined palm oil sales, which accounted for N330.94 billion of total revenue.

Operating profit before finance costs rose by 70.1% to N214.39 billion, compared with N126.10 billion in the prior year, reflecting improved operating leverage.

Profit after tax jumped by 76.7% to N138.12 billion from N78.10 billion in 2024, translating to a basic earnings per share of N134.38, up from N74.01.

Gross profit increased by 63.1% year-on-year to N228.21 billion, supported by scale advantages and operational efficiencies, despite higher production costs.

Overall, the numbers underscore Presco’s ability to grow earnings faster than costs, even in an inflationary operating environment.

Cost pressure

Operating expenses and finance costs rose sharply in 2025 as Presco expanded capacity, deepened market penetration, and executed strategic acquisitions across the region.

These higher costs, however, were outweighed by strong revenue growth and improved operating performance.

Cost of sales increased by 81.7% to N102.98 billion from N56.68 billion in 2024, reflecting higher input prices and inflationary pressures.

Administrative expenses rose by 48.8% to N53.72 billion, while selling and distribution expenses increased to N4.02 billion from N1.42 billion, driven by workforce expansion, logistics, and market development.

Finance costs climbed to N43.62 billion from N12.79 billion in the previous year, linked to higher borrowings used to fund expansion projects and acquisitions.

Tax expense increased to N40.44 billion, higher than the N35.43 billion recorded in full-year 2024, in line with stronger profitability.

Despite these pressures, Presco’s strong operating cash flows and earnings capacity helped cushion the impact on net profitability.

More insights

A key highlight of the 2025 financial year was Presco’s strategic expansion, which significantly strengthened its balance sheet and regional footprint.

The company completed the full acquisition of Ghana Oil Palm Development Company, increasing its ownership stake from 52% to 100%.

Total assets expanded to N833.40 billion from N475.10 billion in 2024, driven largely by sharp increases in current asset classes, which more than tripled.

Shareholders’ equity surged to N426.66 billion, up from N211.20 billion, supported by retained earnings growth and fresh capital injections.

The company raised additional capital through a rights issue, enhancing financial flexibility and funding investments in plantations, mills, and refining capacity.

Borrowings more than doubled to N18.04 billion from N8.90 billion, contributing to higher liabilities as Presco financed its expansion strategy.

The expanded balance sheet positions Presco to scale operations further across West Africa and deepen its export presence in Europe.

What you should know

Presco’s strong profitability and cash generation in 2025 translated into another major dividend payout, reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s earnings sustainability and long-term growth prospects.

The Board approved a total dividend of N72 billion for the 2025 financial year, reflecting confidence in Presco’s ability to sustain earnings momentum.

For the 2024 financial year, the company declared a final dividend of N42 per share, totaling about N42 billion, which was paid to shareholders in August 2025.

In 2023, Presco paid a total dividend of N26.30 per share, amounting to approximately N26.3 billion, comprising both interim and final dividends.

Over the past three years, Presco’s dividend payouts have risen sharply in line with its expanding profit base, strengthening its reputation as one of the most reliable income-generating stocks on the Nigerian Exchange, while also delivering capital appreciation to shareholders.