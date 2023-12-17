Nigerian higher education beneficiary institutions are set to receive a significant boost from the 2023 Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) intervention, amounting to N198 billion.

This allocation constitutes 62% of the government’s approved N320 billion.

The TETFund Acting Director of Public Affairs, Mr Abdulmumin Oniyangi, made this available to newsmen in a document.

The breakdown of the allocation to beneficiary universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education is emphasized in the document, which is also accessible on the Fund’s website.

Noting that the interventions were exclusively designed for public tertiary institutions, Oniyangi pointed out that private institutions are not encompassed in the intervention lines specified by the Act establishing the Fund.

He pointed out that TETFUND interventions extend beyond research, also encompassing various research-related activities.

“Research is part of our intervention lines, we do content as well and not just infrastructure.

“Sending lecturers to do MSC, Ph.D. and all that are in research and in the research itself, there is what we call the Institution Based Research (IBS) and this is also available not to talk of the National Research Fund (NRF).

“So our intervention is not skewed against anything. In any case, research cannot be undertaken if there is no equipment. So everything is working together,” he said.

N30 billion Annual Direct Disbursement

Earlier, Mr. Sonny Echono, the executive secretary of the Fund, distributed letters of allocation to heads of beneficiary institutions at the 2023 TETFund Strategic Planning Workshop held in Abuja.

Echono had briefed the institution heads, specifying that the allocation was earmarked for projects classified under a section of the Fund’s Intervention known as “Annual Direct Disbursement.”

The Executive Secretary mentioned that, in addition to the Annual Direct Disbursements, the Fund has allocated a budget of N30 billion for High Impact Projects.

These projects are set to be implemented in selected institutions spanning the three tiers of beneficiaries and distributed across the six geo-political zones of the country in 2023.

The allocated funds under TETFund’s Special High Impact Intervention signify a distribution of N3 billion to six universities, N1 billion to six polytechnics, and N1 billion to six colleges of education across the geo-political zones.

“For this year, the Special High Impact will be given to six universities, and the six universities are IBB University, Lapai, Niger State from the North Central zone; Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State from North-East.

“Federal University, Birnin-Kebbi from the North-West, Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences from South East, Edo State University in the South-South and Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State, from South West.

“The beneficiary Polytechnics are Federal Polytechnics, Offa, Kwara; Federal Polytechnic, Gombe; Federal Polytechnic, Kabo, Kano; Anambra State Polytechnic, Mgbakwu; Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny; and Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology; Igbo-Ora.

“Also, Plateau State College of Education, Gindiri; Federal College of Education, Yola; Federal College of Education, Zaria; Enugu State College of Education, Enugu; Delta State College of Education, Mosogar; and Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu-Ijebu,” he said.

More Insights

In addition, Echono detailed that a portion, specifically 20%, of the disbursed N64.2 billion would be directed towards special disbursement. The Board of Trustees of TETFund holds discretion over Special Intervention, with allocations structured on a zonal basis in alignment with the agency’s mandate.

He mentioned additional intervention initiatives planned for the year, including the creation of micro-teaching laboratories in selected Colleges of Education across all six geo-political zones in the country.

He listed the colleges as Federal College of Education, Otukpo, Benue State; Federal College of Education, Jama’are, Bauchi State; Federal College of Education, Sokoto State; and Federal College of Education, Isu, Ebonyi State.

Others are the Federal College of Education, Ekiadolor, Edo State; and the Federal College of Education, Iwo, Osun State, noting that the N500 million is allocated to each of the colleges.

He said other allocations included N2 billion for Teaching Practice exercises in Colleges of Education and N1 billion for the establishment of the Diaspora Research Centre, to be sited at the University of Ibadan to create a platform for Nigerians home and abroad to exchange ideas and discoveries in innovation, research, and development.