The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, swore in 38 commissioners and special advisers.

The swearing-in ceremony, which was held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, signalled the inauguration of the governor’s cabinet for his second term in office.

The Lagos State House of Assembly, after some back and forth, had confirmed 38 nominees for the governor’s cabinet, with the last one, Tolani Akibu, being confirmed less than 24 hours before the swearing-in ceremony.

Full list of Commissioners and Special Advisers together with their portfolio

Mr Afolabi Ayantayo – Commissioner for Establishment Training and Pensions

Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun – Commissioner for Basic Education

Mr Gbenga Oyerinde – Commissioner, Special Duties

Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN) – Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice

Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende – Commissioner for Youth and Social Development

Hon. Ibrahim Layode – Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture

Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka – Commissioner for Tourism

Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu – Special Adviser, Environment

Mr. Abdulkabir Ogungbo – Special Adviser, Taxation and Revenue

Engr. Abiola Olowu – Special Adviser, Commerce and Investment.

Dr. Adekunle Olayinka – Special Adviser, Works (to report to the Deputy Governor)

Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada – Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

Mr. Idris Aregbe – Special Adviser, Tourism Arts and Culture

Mr. Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu – Commissioner Waterfront Infrastructure

Mr. Tokunbo Wahab – Commisioner for Environment

Hon. Bola Olumegbon – Special Adviser, Central Business District (CBD)

Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya – Special Adviser Health

Mr. Kayode Bolaji-Roberts – Local Government Affairs

Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai – Commissioner for Housing

Mr. Seun Osiyemi – Commissioner for Transportation

Ms. Barakat Bakare – Special Adviser, Housing

Prof. Akin Abayomi – Commissioner for Health

Mr. Gbenga Omotoso – Commissioner for Information and Strategy

Dr. Rotimi Fashola – Special Adviser Agriculture

Mr. Mosopefolu George – Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget

Mr. Tunbosun Alake – Commissioner for Science and Technology

Ms. Ruth Abisola Olusanya – Commissioner for Agriculture

Mrs. Kaosarat Folashade Ambrose – Commisioner for Industries, Trade and Investment

Dr. Olumide Oluyinka – Commissioner for Physical Planning

Mr. Yomi Oluyomi – Commissioner for Finance

Dr. Jide Babatunde – Special Adviser E-GIS

Dr Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen – Special Adviser, Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement

Hon. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa – Special Adviser Transportation

Dr Mrs Iyabo Oyeyemi Ayoola – Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit

Mr Ajigbotafe Akinyemi – Commissioner, Wealth creation

Mr Nurudeen Lanre Yekini-Agbaje – Special Adviser, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs

Mr Tolani Sule Akibu – Commissioner for Tertiary Education

Backstory

Nairametrics reported that of the first 39-man list sent to the Lagos House of Assembly, 17 were rejected by the House.

It took the intervention of the Governor and other stakeholders for most of the nominees in the second list to be approved.

However, four of the 15 nominees in the second list sent by the Governor were rejected. Notable among them were Sam Egube, the former Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, who had also been turned down in the first list proposed by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Furthermore, Engr. Olalere Odusote, the former Commissioner for Energy, faced rejection for the second time by the Assembly.