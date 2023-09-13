The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, swore in 38 commissioners and special advisers.
The swearing-in ceremony, which was held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, signalled the inauguration of the governor’s cabinet for his second term in office.
The Lagos State House of Assembly, after some back and forth, had confirmed 38 nominees for the governor’s cabinet, with the last one, Tolani Akibu, being confirmed less than 24 hours before the swearing-in ceremony.
Full list of Commissioners and Special Advisers together with their portfolio
Mr Afolabi Ayantayo – Commissioner for Establishment Training and Pensions
Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun – Commissioner for Basic Education
Mr Gbenga Oyerinde – Commissioner, Special Duties
Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN) – Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice
Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende – Commissioner for Youth and Social Development
Hon. Ibrahim Layode – Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture
Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka – Commissioner for Tourism
Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu – Special Adviser, Environment
Mr. Abdulkabir Ogungbo – Special Adviser, Taxation and Revenue
Engr. Abiola Olowu – Special Adviser, Commerce and Investment.
Dr. Adekunle Olayinka – Special Adviser, Works (to report to the Deputy Governor)
Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada – Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation
Mr. Idris Aregbe – Special Adviser, Tourism Arts and Culture
Mr. Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu – Commissioner Waterfront Infrastructure
Mr. Tokunbo Wahab – Commisioner for Environment
Hon. Bola Olumegbon – Special Adviser, Central Business District (CBD)
Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya – Special Adviser Health
Mr. Kayode Bolaji-Roberts – Local Government Affairs
Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai – Commissioner for Housing
Mr. Seun Osiyemi – Commissioner for Transportation
Ms. Barakat Bakare – Special Adviser, Housing
Prof. Akin Abayomi – Commissioner for Health
Mr. Gbenga Omotoso – Commissioner for Information and Strategy
Dr. Rotimi Fashola – Special Adviser Agriculture
Mr. Mosopefolu George – Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget
Mr. Tunbosun Alake – Commissioner for Science and Technology
Ms. Ruth Abisola Olusanya – Commissioner for Agriculture
Mrs. Kaosarat Folashade Ambrose – Commisioner for Industries, Trade and Investment
Dr. Olumide Oluyinka – Commissioner for Physical Planning
Mr. Yomi Oluyomi – Commissioner for Finance
Dr. Jide Babatunde – Special Adviser E-GIS
Dr Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen – Special Adviser, Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement
Hon. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa – Special Adviser Transportation
Dr Mrs Iyabo Oyeyemi Ayoola – Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit
Mr Ajigbotafe Akinyemi – Commissioner, Wealth creation
Mr Nurudeen Lanre Yekini-Agbaje – Special Adviser, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs
Mr Tolani Sule Akibu – Commissioner for Tertiary Education
Backstory
Nairametrics reported that of the first 39-man list sent to the Lagos House of Assembly, 17 were rejected by the House.
It took the intervention of the Governor and other stakeholders for most of the nominees in the second list to be approved.
However, four of the 15 nominees in the second list sent by the Governor were rejected. Notable among them were Sam Egube, the former Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, who had also been turned down in the first list proposed by Governor Sanwo-Olu.
Furthermore, Engr. Olalere Odusote, the former Commissioner for Energy, faced rejection for the second time by the Assembly.
