The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday commissioned 4 roads in Ikoyi, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioning of the rehabilitated/upgraded roads which includes Thompson Avenue, Milverton, Macdonald and Lateef Jakande Roads, was part of efforts to regenerate roads across the state.

While inaugurating the road projects, the Governor stated that the government embarked on infrastructural renewal and upgrade/rehabilitation of the roads and drainage projects within the axis in July, 2020 because of the economic importance of Ikoyi as a real estate hub.

What the Lagos State Governor is saying

Sanwo-Olu said the inauguration is an indication of the determination of his government to provide good infrastructure and improve the living condition of residents.

He said all the landmark trees were saved during the construction because of his administration’s passion for environmental protection and he urged Ikoyi residents to see the bigger picture of the development of the axis.

“Our administration is cognizant of the fact that strategic investment in infrastructure is the foundation for long-term growth, and the provision of adequate road infrastructure will generate a strong economic base for improved productivity and standard of living.

As you can see, our effort to relocate some trees around Ikoyi was not to de-green Ikoyi but to systematically ensure the sustenance of development efforts such as road pavement and ancillary infrastructure development.

We told residents that some of the long-standing trees would pave way for new ones, while some already beautified spaces would be cleared and the trees appropriately replaced.’’

Sanwo-Olu said the newly constructed roads would improve interconnectivity, ease gridlock and address the perennial flooding in the axis.

While appealing to residents to take ownership of the project, shun street trading and other infractions capable of causing infrastructure decay, the governor reminded them of their obligation to pay their land use charges, which were little contributions to drive development.

Flagging off of other road projects in Ikoyi

The Governor at the event also announced the flag-off of rehabilitation work on 3 major roads in Ikoyi, namely: Cooper, McPherson and Queens Drive.

He urged Julius Berger to immediately move to the site to begin the construction, which must be delivered within 12 months.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, said the roads, with a combined length of 3,747 metres, linked emerging estates within the axis with considerable socio-economic benefits for residents and those working there.

She said the construction included the relocation of services, replacement of trees and lawns, construction of drains with cover slabs to serve as walkway, interlocking stones, among others.