Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sworn in a total of eight newly appointed Permanent Secretaries to various ministries and agencies which includes Abiola Idowu, Olanrewaju Adebanjo, and six others.

The governor approved the appointments on March 11 to strengthen the state’s public service.

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Thursday at the Banquet Hall, Lagos House, Ikeja, where the governor described the appointees as key drivers of innovation and policy formulation to improve the lives of Lagos residents.

“In Lagos, we consistently promote excellence, professionalism, and a best-in-class approach in all areas of governance.

“You are policy drivers, bridging political leadership and the people. You must innovate and remain committed to the ideals of good governance,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He further encouraged them to work towards sustainable development for the state.

“As you take office, embrace the development agenda with renewed energy, working towards sustainable progress and prosperity for all Lagosians,” he added.

List of new Permanent Secretaries

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and their respective assignments include:

Dr. (Mrs.) Idowu, Abiola Adeolu – Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA)

Mrs. Olanrewaju, Aderinsola Olubanke – Citizens Mediation Bureau

Mr. Bajulaiye, Adetokunbo Olanrewaju – Tourism, Arts and Culture

Mr. Mahmud, Tajudeen Alao – Ministry of Finance

Mr Agbabiaka, Wasiu Bolanle – Civil Service Commission

Arc. Oki, Gbolahan Owodunni – Urban Development

Mrs. Onigbanjo, Rianat Ajibike – Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

Mr. Olayinka, Adebayo Wasiu – Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment

Sanwo-Olu reminded the new Permanent Secretaries that their elevation comes with increased responsibilities and expectations, emphasizing the need for exemplary leadership.

“With your elevation comes greater responsibility and expectation. You are entrusted with public service and must lead by example at all times,” he said.

“We expect nothing less than excellence, which has earned you this position through your hard work and dedication.”

The governor stressed the importance of teamwork and responsiveness to feedback, urging the appointees to engage constructively with citizens.

“Engage with feedback, respond constructively to criticism, and always prioritise the public good over personal interests,” he advised.

Head of Service and appointees react

The Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro, highlighted the strategic purpose of the appointments, noting that they aim to revitalize the civil service for the benefit of Lagos residents.

In response, one of the newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries, Mrs Aderinsola Olanrewaju, expressed gratitude to the governor and assured Lagosians of their dedication.

“We pledge to work diligently towards actualising the THEMES Plus agenda,” she said.