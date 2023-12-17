Funke Akindele, the acclaimed Nollywood actress and producer, has achieved a remarkable milestone with her latest film, ‘A Tribe Called Judah,’ as it amassed an impressive sum exceeding N60 million within a mere 48 hours of its release.

This is according to a tweet by the Nigerian box office in a tweet on Sunday afternoon.

“A Tribe Called Judah is a blessing to cinemas & keeps giving. Early tracking suggests a Tribe of Judah has amassed over ₦60M from Friday and Saturday sales. Sunday is traditionally the biggest day of the box office weekend in Nigeria. Eyeing a ₦93 – ₦100M opening weekend,” the Nigerian Box office stated.

A Tribe Called Judah is a blessing to cinemas & keeps giving. Early tracking suggests a Tribe of Judah has amassed over ₦60M from Friday and Saturday sales. Sunday is traditionally the biggest day of the box office weekend in Nigeria. Eyeing a ₦93 – ₦100M opening weekend. — Nigerian Box Office (@NGAboxoffice) December 17, 2023

Premiered on December 10, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ officially graced the cinema screens on Friday, December 15, 2023, making its mark amid the concurrent releases of other Nollywood titles, including ‘Ada Omo Daddy.’

The film’s narrative unfolds the compelling story of a family of boys orchestrating a daring mall heist with the assistance of their mother, only to be met with an unexpected confrontation by armed robbers.

Directed by Adeoluwa Owu, the stellar cast includes industry luminaries such as Boma Akpore, Ebele Okaro-Onyiuke, Etinosa Idemudia, Fathia Balogun, Funke Akindele, Jide Kene Achufusi, Nse Ikpe Etim, Olayode Juliana, and more.

Additionally, the Nigerian box office notes commendable performance from Mercy Aigbe’s ‘Ada Omo Daddy,’ which has generated “over N18.5M inclusive of Thursday advanced previews.”

Directed by Adebayo Tijani and Akay Mason, the film premiered on the same day as Funke Akindele’s latest creation.

It is worth noting that approximately a year ago, Funke Akindele captured the industry’s attention with ‘Battle on Buka Street,’ which, after an impressive four-month theatrical run, accumulated a gross total of N668,423,056 at the box office.

This marked a significant milestone as the highest-grossing Nigerian film of all time, surpassing Akindele’s debut theatrical movie, ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga,’ which previously held the record at N636,129,120.

In a further testament to its global appeal, FilmOne Entertainment, a prominent movie production and distribution platform, revealed in January that ‘Battle on Buka Street’ had grossed over $61,000 in cinemas across the United States.

The successful distribution in the U.S. was made possible through FilmOne’s collaboration with Part Two Media, receiving substantial support from Amplify Africa.