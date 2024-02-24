Nigerian actress Funke Akindele’s film, “A Tribe Called Judah,” has made an impressive mark at the box office, amassing a total of N1.5 billion across cinemas in Nigeria, the UK, and other African nations.

Nairametrics’ data compilation from the Nigerian box office post on X indicates that the film secured N1.4 billion in Nigeria, $83,000 (equivalent to N132 million) in the UK, and 3.5 million CFA francs (N9.29 million) in other African countries. This brings the total ticket sale revenue to around N1.54 billion.

Released in December 2023, “A Tribe Called Judah” is a comedic drama depicting the story of a single mother and her five sons who, grappling with financial difficulties, devise a plan to rob a mall. However, their scheme takes an unexpected turn when they encounter another group of robbers already on the scene.

The film features a stellar cast including Funke Akindele, Timini Egbuson, Jide Kene Achufusi, Uzee Usman, Tobi Makinde, Olumide Oworu, Genoveva Umeh, Nse Ikpe Etim, Juliana Olayode, Uzor Arukwe, Fathia Balogun, Yvonne Jegede, and others.

Directed by Funke Akindele and co-produced by Akindele and Adeoluwa Owu, the film has garnered praise for its compelling performances, engaging narrative, and humorous elements. Its resonance with audiences nationwide can be attributed to the film’s exploration of themes like family, love, and resilience.

The success of “A Tribe Called Judah” points to its widespread appeal and positive reception, making it a standout production in the Nigerian film industry.

The financial achievements at the box office highlight the film’s ability to captivate diverse audiences and reinforce Funke Akindele’s standing as a prominent figure in the country’s entertainment landscape. The movie was co-written by Collins Okoh one of Nigeria’s powerhouse writers behind Nollywood hits.

What you should know

Despite making history as the first Nollywood title to surpass N1 billion in box office revenue, “A Tribe Called Judah” faced a notable decline in ticket sales at the start of January 2024.

Data released by the Cinemas Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) revealed a significant 55% drop in performance for the comedy-drama between January 12, 2024, and January 18, 2024, generating N84.6 million, a substantial decrease from the previous week.

However, the dip in ticket sales did not diminish the film’s standing, as Funke Akindele’s movie retained the number one spot on the chart for the fifth consecutive time.

The film has amassed a remarkable total of N1,320,874,174, solidifying its position as Nigeria’s highest-grossing movie of 2023.

Despite the weekly fluctuations, “A Tribe Called Judah” continues to demonstrate its enduring popularity and success in the Nigerian film industry.