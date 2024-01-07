Nollywood, Nigeria’s cinematic and movie production industry, has witnessed a remarkable transformation, largely thanks to its brilliant screenwriters.

These storytellers have not just scripted movies; they have shaped an era, bringing Nollywood into the global limelight.

In this article, Nairametrics pays tribute to these creative minds whose works have redefined the industry.

Our selection criteria spotlight writers behind box office successes, chart-toppers on global platforms like Netflix and Amazon, and critically acclaimed films recognized at prestigious awards like the AMVCA, Oscars, and Sundance.

We celebrate those who have helmed big-budget productions and penned major titles in recent years, along with those honoured with various accolades for their craft.

In an era where streaming services have revolutionized film consumption, these writers have proven adept, captivating worldwide audiences. Their scripts have not only garnered immense commercial success but also critical acclaim, often overshadowed by the glitz of directors and actors.

These are the brains behind Nollywood’s most compelling narratives and record-breaking hits.

Their stories go beyond entertainment; they are cultural phenomena that echo across continents. Without further ado, meet the poetic minds behind the scripts that have become the heartbeat of Nollywood’s success.

Chinanza Onuzo

Naz Onuzo, the Director and co-founder of Inkblot made his mark in 2014 with the release of “The Department,” signalling the commencement of a prolific creative journey. He is also the writer behind, The Wedding Party 2 which raked in N500 million at the box office in 2017.

As a skilled writer, he is the pen behind captivating narratives in films such as “Out of Luck” (2015), “The Arbitration” (2016), “My Wife and I” (2017), “New Money” (2018), “Moms At War” (2018), “The Up North” (2018), “The Set Up” (2019), “Who’s The Boss,” and “Quam’s Money” in 2020 and W(2022)

Beyond his accomplishments, Naz’s influence extends to industry leadership as a Non-Executive Director at FilmOne Entertainment and Filmhouse Cinemas. Boasting 12 years of experience in investment at African Capital Alliance, he stands as a driving force in shaping investment landscapes, further emphasized by his commitment to education.

Naz Onuzo holds an M.Sc. in Economics and Finance from Warwick Business School (2004-2006) and a B.Sc. in Economics and a B.A in English from Duke University (1999-2003).

Bunmi Ajakaiye

Bunmi Ajakaiye, a decorated screenwriter, director, and producer, played a pivotal role in propelling the political action thriller “Black Book” to the zenith of Netflix’s charts, securing its position as the platform’s number 1 most-watched title in November.

After graduating with a degree in Economics from Deakins University Australia, Bunmi seamlessly transitioned from the banking sector to the vibrant world of Nollywood.

Currently serving as the Public Relations Officer of the Screenwriter’s Guild of Nigeria, her illustrious career is marked by a string of successful TV shows and movies.

Bunmi’s journey includes notable experiences in Kenya and film studies in Australia. In 2022, she directed the Netflix Africa Original “Glamour Girls,” a production that not only clinched the fifth spot globally upon its release but also amassed an impressive 12 million streaming hours.

Kayode Jegede

Kayode I. Jegede, a screenwriter and filmmaker born in London with a unique blend of Nigerian heritage and experiences spanning three continents, has left an indelible mark on the global cinematic landscape.

An alumnus of North Carolina Central University and the London School of Economics, Kayode has authored impactful screenplays, with “GANGS OF LAGOS” (2023) standing out as Amazon Prime’s groundbreaking African original.

This film garnered widespread acclaim on a global scale, securing the third position worldwide on Amazon Prime and consistently holding a spot in the Top 10 across 57 countries.

Kayode’s work is acknowledged as one of Prime Video’s top-ten best-traveled non-English originals, leading to a significant streaming deal and the establishment of Kayodeville, a platform dedicated to feature films and TV projects.

Presently, he takes the helm in steering the development of the crime thriller series “HUSTLE UNTIL SOMETHING HAPPENS” for a major American TV network.

Collins Okoh

Collins Okoh, a 2015 alumnus of Delta State University, emerges as a standout Nigerian screenwriter. His notable contribution to Funke Akindele’s 2023 blockbuster ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ played a pivotal role in its record-breaking N1 billion ticket sales

Beyond this success, Okoh’s influence reverberates through the television landscape, evident in his works such as ‘MY SIBLINGS AND I’ and the immensely popular ‘JENIFA’S DIARY.’

Venturing into the silver screen, he co-wrote the script for ‘OMO GHETTO, THE SAGA,’ claiming the title of the second highest-grossing Nollywood movie at N636 million. His impact extends to ‘SHE MUST BE OBEYED,’ an Amazon Prime Video Original Series.

Okoh’s storytelling prowess transcends entertainment into socially impactful projects. Notably, ‘LEAVE TO LIVE,’ a compelling short film commissioned by Caritas Nigeria for World Day Against Human Trafficking 2022, showcases his commitment to meaningful narratives.”

Musa Jeffrey David

Musa Jeffery David, a skilled screenwriter, is making significant contributions to the vibrant Nigerian film industry, Nollywood.

Notably, he authored the script for Moses Inwang’s Netflix release, ‘Blood Vessel,’ in 2023, showcasing his narrative prowess on an international platform.

David’s role in the backend for Inyang’s ‘Movie Lockdown’ (2021) further underscores his versatile contributions. While Inwang was the original writer, David adeptly crafted the screenplay.

In addition to his cinematic achievements, David co-wrote the popular Nigerian series, ‘Wura,’ featured on Showmax.

His commitment to storytelling earned him recognition in 2016 when he clinched the Homevida Award for the short film screenplay, ‘Life in a Day,’ providing the impetus for his creative career. Beyond this, Musa Jeffery David is the co-creator and writer of the Netflix TV series, “Mystic River.”

C.J. “Fiery” Obasi

C.J. Obasi is a notable Nigerian film director, editor, and screenwriter. His filmmaking journey began with the debut of “Ojuju,” which premiered at the Africa International Film Festival in November 2024.

With a background in computer science from the University of Nigeria, Obasi co-founded the Fiery Film Company in 2012 with his wife and a fellow screenwriter, setting the stage for his impactful directorial career.

“Ojuju,” a zero-budget zombie thriller unleashed in 2014, garnered global acclaim, gracing international festivals and earning accolades for its unique approach. Undeterred by convention, Obasi continued his commitment to innovation with “Mami Wata” in 2016.

Inspired by his late sisters, the film dazzled audiences with hyper-stylized visuals and profound storytelling, earning prestigious awards at the Sundance Film Festival and FESPACO, particularly lauded for its outstanding cinematography and set design.

Tunde Babalola

Tunde Babalola, acclaimed for his Netflix debut “Ijogbon,” commenced his writing odyssey in the UK post his dramatic arts degree. Notably, he scripted Kunle Afolayan’s hit ‘October 1’ in a mere four weeks for the initial draft, showcasing his prolific skills.

Recognized for his work in Last Flight to Abuja, Critical Assignment, and Citation, Babalola’s writing journey spans diverse genres. His career trajectory includes the 1996 sitcom “IN EXILE,” evolving into a Channel 4 Television series praised at the 1999 Montreaux Television Festival.

As a regular contributor to “The Bill” from 1996 to 2001, Babalola showcased versatility, and his 2004 political thriller “Critical Assignment” achieved international acclaim, securing acquisitions by HBO and BBC Films.

Xavier Ighorodje

Xavier Ighorodje, the mastermind behind Netflix’s 2023 hit “Shanty Town,” led this captivating series to become one of the platform’s most-watched shows.

Securing the writing contract in late 2021, Ighorodje’s creation earned an impressive 11 nominations at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Award (AMVCA). With a decorated career, he’s written over 4000 minutes of primetime Nigerian TV and played key roles in 60,000+ minutes of storytelling.

Beyond television, Ighorodje’s creative influence extends to Burna Boy’s Grammy-winning album “TWICE AS TALL,” where he crafted and wrote companion material titled “The Secret Flame” in 2020.

Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi

Distinguished African storyteller Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi embarked on her creative journey in 2014, wearing multiple hats as a Writer, Director, and Producer. She earned acclaim for crafting the Nigerian Original Limited series “Diiche” and contributing to the AMVCA-winning “Crime and Justice Lagos.”

As a Juror for the British Fantasy Awards in Film and Television, Chidi showcased her expertise. Her visionary creations include shows like “Ajoche,” “Riona,” and “Dilemma.” From scripting “Our Best Friend’s Wedding (S2)” to directing “Man of Her Dreams” and producing “One Chance” for Ndani TV, Chidi’s influence permeates diverse narratives.

Holding a master’s degree in communication and media studies from Pan Atlantic University, she stands as a professional in her field.

Donald Tombia

Donald, honoured as the AMVCA8 Best Writer for “Introducing The Kujus,” stands as a pivotal force shaping Africa’s television landscape.

As the co-creator and head writer of the groundbreaking series “SLUM KING,” he leads the narrative charge, leaving an indelible mark. His influence extends globally with co-writing credits on Netflix’s “Shanty Town” and the creation of “Dust,” an Africa Magic Telenovela.

With an impressive 45,000 minutes of prime-time television experience, Donald’s impact resonates through well-received productions like “Masquerades of Aniedo,” “Tinsel,” “Covenant,” and “Dilemma.”

His collaborative spirit shines in projects such as “Afro City Season 2,” “Extras,” and “Big Book of Lies,” solidifying his position as a creative force on both the local and global stage.

Note: The individuals featured in this compilation have been carefully selected by a distinguished panel of editors, experts, and analysts at Nairametrics.

It is important to note that none of the individuals listed have solicited their inclusion. While this list aims to be comprehensive, it is by no means exhaustive; numerous other contributors have played significant roles in advancing the Movie Industry in Nigeria.

This compilation is exclusive to Nairametrics and may be updated periodically to reflect changes and advancements in the field. Feedback will be appreciated.