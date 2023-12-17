The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and Glaxo SmithKline are offering scholarships to support the training and development of the next generation of leaders in global health in Africa.

The scholarship aims to strengthen the capacity of health systems and health-related research in Africa.

Nairametrics reports that the scholarships are available to applicants intending to study on a one-year, full-time, London-based (face-to-face) MSc program at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM)for the 2024-25 academic year.

Award details

Each scholarship will cover:

Tuition fees, including any mandatory field trip fees, and

A tax-free stipend (living allowance) of GBP 19,500.00.

Eligibility for funding

To be eligible for these scholarships, applicants must:

Be nationals of, and resident in, countries in sub-Saharan Africa; and

Intend to return to sub-Saharan Africa on completion of their MSc year at LSHTM; and

Confirm that they would not otherwise be able to pay for the proposed program of study by submitting the Scholarships Application Form; and

Meet LSHTM’s minimum English language requirements; and

Hold a first degree at either a first or upper-second-class equivalency level, and

Hold an offer of admission for 2024-25 for one of LSHTM’s London-based intensive MSc programs of study

Preference will be given to applicants who demonstrate (in their application documentation) the potential to make significant contributions to public health and/or health-related research in Africa.

How to apply

The application process has two steps. To be considered for the funding, applicants must meet all eligibility criteria and complete both steps outlined below by the scholarship deadline of 23:59 (GMT) on Monday 04 March 2024.

Step 1

Submit an application for 2024-25 for a London-based MSc program of study, as per instructions under the ‘How to Apply’ tab on the relevant program of study page.

Step 2

In your application to study you should select the scholarships you are applying for in the ‘FUNDING DETAILS’ part of the application form.

Attach a Scholarships Application Form to your application to study completed in Step 1. A completed Scholarships Application Form must be uploaded as part of this application. This is the only scholarship attachment required (as applicants should have already submitted references; transcripts; a CV etc as part of their application for study)

Other information

These scholarships at LSHTM are available for non-distance learning intensive Master’s programs, excluding specific joint programs.

Applicants are encouraged to complete Step 1 early

Incomplete or late applications, including missing documents at either Step 1 or 2, will not be considered.

Both the application to study and the scholarship application must be complete by the scholarship deadline, with supplementary documents submitted via LSHTM’s Admissions Portal.

The deadline for submission is Monday 04 March 2024 by 23:59 (GMT) and successful applicants will be notified, by 24 May 2024.