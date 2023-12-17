The Lagos State Government has announced that the Ikeja Overpass Bridge will be opened for public use on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

This information is contained in a statement signed by Kolawole Ojelabi, the Head of Corporate Communication of the Lagos State Transportation Authority (LAMATA), and can be seen on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of LAMATA.

The Ikeja Overhead Bridge is one of the five overpass bridges ceded to the Lagos State Government for construction on the Red Line corridor where the Nigeria Railway Corporation and the Red Line will share tracks.

The statement further stated that the Managing Director of LAMATA, Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo disclosed that Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRasak, who also holds the position of Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, will be the special guest to commission the bridge.

The LAMATA boss explained that the Ikeja Overpass Bridge was built to separate vehicular and pedestrian traffic from the train traffic on the Red Line corridor.

Akinajo further said that the Ikeja Overpass Bridge, which is T-shaped with a length of 620 meters, will significantly reduce traffic congestion on the Obafemi Awolowo Way and the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and Old Lagos-Abeokuta Motorway.

The LAMATA boss also pointed out that the Ikeja Overpass Bridge would be the fourth to be commissioned by the Lagos State Government within the last two months.

Also, the statement noted that the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had promised while commissioning the Oyingbo Overhead Bridge in November that the Ikeja Overhead Bridge would be commissioned before Christmas.