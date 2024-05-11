The Board of Directors of MeCure Industries Plc has appointed Mr. Joseph Oyeyemi Babatunde and Mr. Tochukwu Chukwuneta Orajiaku as Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) seen by Nairametrics.

The statement noted that the appointments is subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

The board said the appointments will strengthen the Board’s independence and introduce further diversity of experience, which will complement the existing strengths of the Board to drive the Company’s strategic growth ambitions into the future.

Profile of Mr. Joseph Oyeyemi Babatunde

According to the company’s notice, Babatunde is a highly experienced professional with a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Ibadan and a management certificate from the Galilee Institute of Management in Israel.

He is a member of the Nigerian Economic Society and a Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration. With over three decades of experience in Banking.

Babatunde has held various significant roles, including involvement in restructuring initiatives at the Nigerian Industrial Development Bank (NIDB) and its transformation into the Bank of Industry.

His expertise spans project appraisal and supervision, credit risk management, loan recovery, human resources, and administration.

He has served in leadership positions such as Regional Manager, Assistant General Manager, and General Manager (Large Enterprises) and Executive Management during his tenure at the Bank.

He has attended various training and conferences/seminars in various countries around the world.

Since retiring in January 2018, Mr. Babatunde has remained active, serving on the boards of various companies including BOI Investment and Trust Company Limited and Polyfilm Packaging Company Limited.

Additionally, he is the Managing Partner of Peculiar Consult and Investments Limited, a consultancy firm providing business advisory services and accredited as a National Business Development Service Provider for the Bank of Industry.

Profile of Mr. Tochukwu Chukwuneta Orajiaku

Orajiaku holds degrees in Pharmacy and Law, with experience spanning both fields. He holds First Degrees in Pharmacy (B.Pharm (Hons) from the University of Ife in 1981) and Law (LLB (Hons) from the University of Lagos in 2006), and he was admitted to the Nigerian Bar in 2007.

He began his career as a Pupil Pharmacist at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital before lecturing at the School of Hygiene, Aba, during his National Youth Service.

He then worked as a Pharmacist for the Anambra State Health Management Board and later became the Superintendent Pharmacist for Segel Pharmacy in Lagos.

In 1994, Vitachem Nig. Ltd. was established. Leveraging his legal and scientific background, Mr. Orajiaku has successfully led Vitachem and Neuchem F & P.

He has participated in various international workshops and is a member of several professional and social organizations, including the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Nigerian Bar Association, Lagos Country Club, and the Knight of Order of ST. Christopher.