Funke Akindele’s latest movie project “A Tribe Called Judah,” has grossed N1 billion in ticket sales 20 days after its release in cinemas.

This action-packed comedy, featuring a stellar cast including Funke Akindele, Timini Egbuson, Jide Kene Achufusi, Uzee Usman, Tobi Makinde, and Olumide Oworu, revolves around a family embarking on a heist to rob a luxury furniture store, only to encounter armed robbers already inside the mall.

Distributed nationwide by Film One, the big-screen spectacle commenced its theatrical run on December 15, 2023, surpassing the previous record theatre ticket numbers of Sugar Rush and King amassing 231,053 admissions along with a staggering N1.02 billion in gross earnings.

Nigerian box office timeline of A Tribe Called Judah

Breaking down the box office numbers, based on updates posted by the Nigerian box office on X the film’s financial run is as follows:

A Tribe Called Judah achieved a notable feat, surpassing admission records of blockbusters like Sugar Rush (229,060) and King of Boys (220,565) in only just three weeks.

In its first fifteen days as of December 30, the film had already amassed an impressive N780 million, maintaining an outstanding daily gross of N55 million to N75 million during the festive season. Recording about N60 million N60 million within the first 48 hours of release.

In just two weeks, it had garnered N613 million, and more recently N854 million. By January 3, the film further soared, grossing an impressive N997 million in ticket sales before ultimately reaching the remarkable milestone of over N1 billion.

Funke Akindele, known as the box office queen, has previously tasted success with films like “Omo Ghetto: The Saga” grossing N636 million in 2020, and “Battle on Buka Street” at N668 million in 2022.

The billion-naira record, previously held by Hollywood’s “Black Panther 2” at N1.04 billion, marks a significant milestone for the Nigerian film industry.

The Group CEO of FilmHouse Group, Kene Okwuosa, speaking on the box office record achieved by A Tribe Called Judah in a statement said.

“We are witnessing a golden era for Nigerian cinema, and Funke Akindele’s ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ reaching the 1 billion Naira mark is an indication that the creative industry.

Despite the stiff competition from international streaming platforms, our local content continues to thrive, engaging audiences on a grand scale.”