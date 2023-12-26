Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele’s recent movie project ‘A Tribe Called Judah,’ has swiftly soared to become the highest-grossing movie of 2023, amassing an impressive N400 million within its first 12 days in theatres.

This noteworthy achievement was highlighted by the Nigerian box office in a tweet on Tuesday, emphasizing the movie’s substantial impact on audience engagement.

The declaration, echoed by Film One Entertainment on Instagram, not only establishes the film as a powerhouse in 2023 but also propels it into the esteemed company of the top five highest-grossing Nigerian movies of all time, alongside renowned productions like ‘The Wedding Party’ and ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga.’

Notably, Nairametrics previously reported that the film had already secured over N60 million within its initial two days of release, foreshadowing its extraordinary box office trajectory.

This recent success echoes Akindele’s previous accomplishment with ‘Battle on Buka Street,’ which, according to data from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), grossed N640 million over 9 weeks in theatres, securing its position as the second-highest-grossing movie of 2022.

Funke Akindele continues to carve her niche in the Nigerian film industry, creating impactful narratives that resonate with audiences and contribute significantly to the cinematic landscape.

What you should know

Released on December 15, 2023, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ has swiftly ascended to cinematic stardom, outpacing other notable titles such as ‘Merry Men 3,’ ‘Orisa,’ ‘Kesari,’ ‘The Kujus Again,’ and ‘Something Like Gold.’ This newfound success solidifies Akindele’s prowess as a filmmaker and reinforces the film’s resonance with audiences.

The storyline, produced and directed by Akindele, revolves around a single mother, Jedidah Judah, portrayed by Akindele herself, and her sons, each fathered by different men. The characters are brought to life by a talented ensemble cast including Jide Kene Achufusi, Timini Egbuson, and others.

Furthermore, this achievement places ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ in a league of its own, establishing its legacy among the cinematic greats.