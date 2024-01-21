Funke Akindele’s latest Nollywood movie, A Tribe Called Judah has recorded over 50% drop in ticket sales for the screenings in local cinemas.

This is according to data released by the Cinemas Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) showing that the comedy-drama which starred some of Nigeria’s finest actors saw a 55% drop in performance between January 12, 2024, and January 18, 2024, grossing N84.6 million significantly lower than the previous week.

However, this does not tamper with Funke Akindele’s movie still retaining the number one spot on the chart for the fifth consecutive time, accumulating a total of N1,320,874,174 as Nigeria’s highest-grossing movie of 2023.

Following close behind is Marvel’s “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” securing the second position but experiencing a 48% drop in the current week.

With a seven-day gross of ₦37.9 million, the Hollywood title approaches the ₦500 million milestone, boasting a cumulative total of ₦479,984,118.

Coming in strong despite the piracy leak- Toyin Abraham’s “Malaika,” movie maintains its grip on the third spot on the charts for the week, amassing N24.5 million in seven days.

The family drama, enduring four weeks in Nigerian cinemas, has garnered a total of N272,353,324 according to CEAN.

At number four is “Ada Omo Daddy” by Mercy Aigbe, boasting a seven-day gross of ₦14.7 million and an overall total of ₦200,834,172.

What you should know

Despite the ongoing battle against illegal dubbing of cinematic content, both “A Tribe Called Judah” and “Malaika” push forward with their international releases, demonstrating resilience in the face of challenges within the industry.

The performance fluctuations in local cinemas underscore the dynamic nature of audience preferences, prompting filmmakers to navigate a landscape where piracy concerns persist alongside the pursuit of international acclaim.

As the industry grapples with these challenges, the success of these films in both local and global markets highlights the enduring appeal and impact of Nollywood on the international stage.

Funke Akindele’s A Tribe Called Judah was released to cinemas, on January 15, 2023, and quickly recorded high performance in its first few days.

It soared to become the highest-grossing movie of 2023, amassing an impressive N400 million within its first 12 days in theatres.

By the close of the year, the comedy-drama had raked up over N800 million in ticket sales before hitting its N1 billion mark in January.