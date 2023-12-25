The festive season is in full gear, and what better way to immerse yourself in the holiday spirit than by indulging in some popcorn and enjoying the most captivating Christmas movies?

While contemplating how to make your Christmas memorable, whether it’s exploring affordable and fun places to go with family or opting for a cosy home binge-watch, Hollywood and Nollywood have unleashed some of their finest productions for this special time of the year.

If you are leaning towards a joyful day filled with home-cooked meals without breaking the bank, Nairametrics has got you covered. Here are 10 must-see movies to keep you enthralled and happy.

10. A boy called Christmas(2021)

If you are looking for a movie to watch with kids and to also lighten up the mood. This origin story of Father Christmas sets the tone.

Plot: The story of an ordinary boy–with a loyal pet mouse and a reindeer at his side–sets out on an extraordinary adventure to find his father, who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of Elfhelm.

Directed by Gil Kenan (“City of Ember”) and based on Matt Haig’s novel of the same name, “Christmas” is a cut above the usual holiday dross.

9. Best Christmas Ever! (2023)

Get ready for an emotional rollercoaster as friendships are put to the test in this holiday must watch. Directed by Mary Lambert and featuring a stellar cast including Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, and Jason Biggs, this film explores the intricate dynamics of relationships during the festive season. This movie is available for binge-watching on Netflix.

8. Christmas on a Mistletoe Farm (2022)





A family centric comedy movie on Christmas, it tells the story of a widowed father who after inheriting a farm at Christmastime, makes a bumpy adjustment to village life — while his kids hatch a plan to stay there forever.

This is a lovely movie to see with family, friends and the kids without bothering with X-rated scenes or any PG-rated issues.

Scott Garnham, Scott Paige and Kathryn Drysdale star in writer-director Debbie Isitt’s family-friendly Christmas comedy.

7. Last Christmas (2019)

If you love a good rom com, to get you in your feelings and all loved up with your significant others with a touch of belly laughs, then you will be entertained several times in this film. Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke brings her lover-girl energy here as Kate Andrich, a young woman whose recovery from a life-threatening illness has left her working at a year-round Christmas store with no prospects in her life.

Kate soon takes a liking to Tom Webster (Henry Golding), a handsome guy who disappears from her life for days at a time. And while Kate finds that aggravating, she is also inspired by Tom’s innate goodness to become a better person herself. This movie is available on Prime Video.

6. The Man Who Invented Christmas(2017)

Delve into the origins of the holiday humbug with “The Man Who Invented Christmas,” a 2017 biographical comedy-drama. This film offers a captivating journey, unravelling the magic behind the creation of beloved characters like Ebenezer Scrooge and Tiny Tim from the timeless classic, “A Christmas Carol.”

5. Last Holiday(2006)

Get ready for a dose of thoughtful introspection and pure entertainment if you haven’t caught it yet. Queen Latifah takes centre stage, living life to the max in the 2006 holiday flick, “Last Holiday.”

As Georgia Byrd, an initially reserved saleswoman, Latifah’s character gets a curveball when she learns of a terminal illness.

This revelation prompts a complete lifestyle 180, with Georgia cashing in her life savings, jet-setting to Europe, and indulging in a millionaire’s existence. With her infectious charm, she captivates everyone she encounters not until she meets the love of her life.

The 2006 American romantic comedy-drama film directed by Wayne Wang and written by Jeffrey Price and Peter S. Seaman is available on Primevideo.

4. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom(2023)

Dive into the action-packed world of superhero cinema this Christmas with “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” available in cinemas.

In this thrilling sequel, Aquaman faces a formidable adversary as Black Manta, armed with the mythical Black Trident, summons an ancient and malevolent force. Desperate to thwart this new threat, Aquaman forms an unlikely alliance with his brother, Orm, the former king of Atlantis. Together, they set aside their differences to protect their kingdom and prevent irreversible global destruction.

Directed by James Wan and scripted by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and James Wan, the film features a stellar cast including Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen.

3. Wonka(2023)

For fantasy movie enthusiasts, “Wonka” unfolds a captivating tale where the pursuit of sweet dreams takes an unexpected twist as Willy Wonka faces the challenges posed by avaricious competitors.

With a stellar cast and a compelling narrative, this film promises to unravel the concealed layers of the chocolate world, offering a story as rich and complex as the delectable treats it explores.

Helmed by director Paul King and featuring a talented ensemble including Timothée Chalamet, Gustave Die, and Murray McArthur, “Wonka” is set to transport audiences into a fantastical realm where the sweet and bitter coalesce in a cinematic treat.

2. Ada Omo Daddy(2023)





Another holiday must-watch from Mercy Aigbe, featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Carol King, Charles Okafor, Chinwetelu Agu, Fred Amata, Sola Sobowale and others.

Released on December 15, 2023, in cinemas, the plot narrates the stability of IRETI’s family following echoes from the past that threaten to ruin her daughter’s introduction day.

1. A Tribe Called Judah (2023)

The excitement and anticipation surrounding Funke Akindele’s newest film set the stage for an unconventional holiday viewing experience.

Directed by Adeoluwa Owu, aka Captain Degzy, this film unfolds the tale of a group of boys determined to rob a mall to secure funds for their mother’s hospital bills. However, their plans take an unexpected turn when they encounter armed robbers at the scene.

Released on December 15, 2023, the movie has already made waves, with Nairametrics reporting an impressive N60 million in the first two days of its release. Get ready for a unique cinematic journey that blends humour, suspense, and family dynamics in this holiday must-watch.