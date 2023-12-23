As the annual holiday season unfolds, bringing forth the festive atmosphere of Christmas and joy, it marks an ideal period for creating cherished moments with both friends and family.

Yet, amidst the celebrations, the challenge often arises in finding novel and enjoyable activities to enhance the day.

For those embracing the role of a family person, this could be the perfect opportunity to cultivate meaningful bonding moments with your loved ones.

Alternatively, whether you find yourself flying solo or engaged, the holiday season offers a delightful respite—a time to unwind and recharge after a year of hard work.

In light of the current economic landscape, characterized by new strains of inflation and evolving logistical considerations, Nairametrics has compiled a list of budget-friendly places in Lagos.

This ensures that you can revel in a memorable holiday experience without straining your financial resources or depleting your savings.

Lagos, renowned for its vibrant spirit and fun, presents a plethora of options for residents on both the Island and the Mainland.

Thus, the following list aims to guide you to affordable yet enjoyable locations, allowing you to make the most of the holiday season without breaking the bank.

10 Nike Art Gallery

Entrance fee: Free

Open day: Sat-Friday(10 am-6pm)

Sun-(1pm-6pm)

Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Nigerian art and culture at the Nike Art Gallery, an enriching experience that won’t dent your wallet.

Entrance is completely free, offering a budget-friendly opportunity to revel in vibrant artworks. While the art pieces are available for purchase, visitors can freely stroll in, marvel at captivating creations, and capture memorable moments.

With a lenient photo policy, excluding single photos of art pieces, the gallery provides a visually stimulating environment.

Nestled within a five-story building in the Lekki Peninsula, this cultural haven houses an impressive collection of over 8000 artworks, predominantly Nigerian and African. It also features Nike’s second textile museum, contributing to its status as a renowned cultural hub and sought-after tourist destination in West Africa.

9 Ikeja City Mall

Entrance fee: Free

Opening day: Mon-Sunday(9am-8pm)

Ikeja City Mall (ICM) stands as the largest shopping destination on the mainland, providing a festive and dynamic atmosphere for visitors. Located on Obafemi Awolowo Way in Ikeja, Alausa, this expansive mall houses 100 stores, offering a diverse array of affordable dining options, shops, and entertainment.

From clothing stores, salons, and restaurants to cafes, skating arenas, cinemas, skincare boutiques, and gaming centres, ICM caters to a spectrum of interests under one roof. Shoppers can revel in an endless array of entertainment and leisure activities, creating a vibrant and enjoyable experience.

8. Jhalobia Recreation Park and Gardens

Entrance fee(Adult): N5000

Children(13 yrs and above)-N5000

Children(12 -5 yrs)-N2500

Toddlers(2-4yrs)-N1000

Babies-Free

Open days: Sun-Fri(9am-6pm)

Sat-12 pm-6 pm

Located along Muritala Mohammed Airport Road in Ikeja, Lagos, this family-friendly haven beckons with its enchanting gardens and recreational facilities, providing a budget-friendly escape.

A welcoming retreat for families seeking leisure and bonding time, the venue ensures a memorable experience without breaking the bank.

The serene atmosphere and well-maintained surroundings make it an ideal destination for relaxation and enjoyment.

With affordable entrance fees, this location stands as a testament to accessible family entertainment. Whether indulging in the lush gardens or partaking in recreational activities, visitors are promised a delightful and cost-effective outing. You can also bring in your food and drinks to have lovely outdoor entertainment.

Please note, that this recreation center has varying plans for a wonderful time out. Professional photographers are not allowed on the premises except you have sorted the varying packages with the management.

These varying packages cost more than the basic plan highlighted in this article. It is also advised that you book ahead for a seamless experience.

7 Purple Maryland

Entrance fee: Free

Opening Days: Mon-Sat(8am-10pm)

Discover the vibrant Purple Maryland, formerly Maryland Mall, a dynamic destination in Maryland, Lagos, where leisure seamlessly intertwines with dining, shopping, and cinematic experiences.

Recognized for its distinctive exterior, affectionately dubbed the “Big Black Box,” this multifaceted complex stands out as a unique architectural gem.

Purple Maryland encompasses 40 shopping stores, an array of restaurants, a food court, a supermarket, and a cutting-edge 4-screen cinema room, ensuring a diverse range of entertainment options within its walls.

This all-encompassing hub promises non-stop enjoyment, providing an accessible haven for fun on Lagos mainland.

Conveniently located along Anthony Village, Ikeja, Purple Maryland invites patrons to explore its captivating exterior and revel in state-of-the-art facilities.

6 Wander Freedom Park

Entrance fee: N500(Minimum)

Open day: Mon-Fri(10 am-10pm)

Constructed in honour of Nigeria’s 50th Independence anniversary celebration in October 2010, Freedom Park stands as a multifaceted venue encompassing a National Memorial, Historical landmark, Cultural site, and Arts and Recreation centre.

This unique park provides an affordable haven for those seeking both tranquillity and entertainment. While outside food isn’t permitted, the park hosts monthly performances and visual art exhibitions, complemented by live music shows at least once or twice a week.

Situated on Broad Street, Lagos Island, Nigeria, Freedom Park offers an accessible location for individuals and families looking to enjoy a budget-friendly outing.

With food options on-site and knowledgeable tour guides enhancing the experience, visitors can immerse themselves in a blend of history, culture, and recreation within this vibrant urban oasis.

5 Palms Shopping Mall

Entrance fee: Free

Open day: Mon-Sun 9:00am –8:00pm

The Palms Mall Lekki, nestled on 1 Bisway St, Maroko, Lekki, Nigeria, stands as a vibrant shopping destination with an impressive lineup of over 70 local and international brands.

This mall provides an ideal setting for a delightful Christmas outing, offering a diverse array of options for family shopping.

Beyond the shopping experience, the Palms Mall boasts numerous side attractions, including a tempting variety of culinary delights and engaging children-themed rides and trains. It serves as a one-stop destination where families can explore, shop, and indulge in festive cheer.

4 LUFASI Nature Park

Entrance Fee: N1500 (Adult) N500(Children)

Opening Day: Mon-Sat (9 am to 6 pm)

Sundays: 12 pm- 6 pm

LUFASI, an acronym for Lekki Urban Forestry and Animal Shelter Initiative, is a non-governmental organization founded in 2013, dedicated to preserving natural habitats in urban settings.

Situated at Majek 1st Gate, KM 41, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos, Nigeria, LUFASI serves as a field laboratory, fostering interactions with and learning from nature.

The centre acts as a hub for nature walks, leisure activities, outdoor sports, field research, school excursions, and wildlife rescue efforts.

Primarily centred around its inaugural project, LUFASI Nature Park, the organization also promotes natural wellness.

The park features a Children’s play area, movie sets, picnic spots, and various amenities. Notably, for groups exceeding four individuals, booking is required with additional costs.

3 Lekki Conservation Centre

Entrance fee

Adults-N2500

Children-N1000

Canopy Walkway-N2500

Opening Time

Mon-Sun(8:30am-4:30 pm)

Located along the Lekki–Epe Expressway, the Lekki Conservation Centre, situated opposite Chevron Estate in Lagos, invites visitors to a natural haven accessible from any part of the city.

The centre’s focal point is the remarkable 401-meter-long, 22-meter-high canopy walkway, lauded as Africa’s longest, inaugurated in 2015 by Nigerians under Canadian supervision. While offering an intriguing climb, the walkway is not recommended for acrophobics.

The walk winds through diverse vegetation, connecting entrance and exit gates via towers, providing lovely views of the Conservation Centre’s unique wildlife.

Visitors can bring their food or enjoy offerings from stands. To streamline the experience, advance ticket booking is advised, available on the official websites of the Nigerian Conservation Centre and LCC, offering various entrance fee options.

2 Johnson Jakande Tinubu Park

Entrance fee: Free(T&C)

Open Day: Sun – Sat 8am- 6pm

Johnson Jakande Tinubu (JJT) Park, a testament to Lagos State’s rich history and revenue-generating initiatives, was erected by former Governor Akinwumi Ambode.

Serving as both a tribute to past governors and a financial asset for Lagos, known for its highest internally generated revenue in Nigeria, the park has become a multifaceted leisure destination.

Revenue streams are diversified, ranging from a picturesque waterfall and children’s playground to a dry fountain and a food court.

The open arena caters to those seeking outdoor leisure, creating a well-rounded recreational space for individuals and families. Ideal for group hangouts, picnics, and family time, the park offers various packages.

Access to the lawn is free for up to 10 people, while accommodating up to 20 incurs a cost of N10,000, and for larger gatherings of up to 100 people, the fee could amount to N50,000.

It is located by the State House of Assembly, beside the Lagos State Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja.

1 National Museum Lagos

Entrance Fee

Adult-N1,000

Young Adult (Undergraduate)-N500

Children-N500

Foreigner (Adult)-N2,000

Foreigner (Children)- N1,000

Open Days

Everyday(9am-3pm)

Established in 1957 by the renowned English archaeologist Kenneth Murray, the National Museum in Lagos stands as a cherished national treasure.

This cultural repository showcases an exquisite array of Nigerian art spanning epochs, encompassing elegant statuary, intricate carvings, and compelling archaeological finds, alongside captivating ethnographic exhibits.

Situated on 11 Military Street, Lagos Island, the museum is a haven for art enthusiasts and history aficionados alike. Its extensive collection features notable artefacts, including the Jemaa Head—a terra-cotta masterpiece from the Nok culture dating back to 900 to 200 BC.