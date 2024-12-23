The Federal Ministry of Interior has declared December 25, 26, 2024, and January 1, 2025, as public holidays to mark this year’s Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year celebration.

This was announced in a statement signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Magdalene Ajani.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the Federal Government, urged Nigerians and residents to see the festive period as a season of reflecting on the values of love, peace, and unity that the season embodies.

Channels Television reports that Dr. Tunji-Ojo stressed that the festive season is important because it serves as an opportunity to foster harmony and strengthen bonds across families and communities.

National Renewal

According to the minister, Nigerians should remain committed to the peace, unity, and progress of Nigeria for national development.

He maintained that the federal government remains committed to sustaining security and prosperity across the nation.

“The Christmas season is a good moment for both spiritual reflection and national renewal. As we celebrate the birth of Jesus, the Prince of Peace, let us demonstrate kindness and extend goodwill to one another, irrespective of our differences,” said Dr. Tunji-Ojo.

Tunji-Ojo said he was confident that the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of the President Bola Tinubu administration would lead the country into a better and prosperous economy that will be the envy of the world come 2025.

What you should know

Christmas is an internationally acclaimed day dated December 25, in which the sections of the Christian community celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

In Nigeria, the federal government usually pronounces every December 25, Boxing Day, and New Year as public holidays.

Public institutions, especially those in civil service (apart from agencies engaging in essential services), usually shut down full operations, allowing members of staff to rest and visit loved ones.

In a statement by Bayo Onanuga ,Special Adviser to the President Information & Strategy: On December 18, 2024, President Bola Tinubu arrived in Lagos State to spend the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, and cabinet members received the president at the Presidential Wing of Murtala Mohammed International Airport.

Before his departure to Lagos, President Tinubu had presented the 2025 budget, totaling N47.9 trillion, before a joint plenary session of the National Assembly in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the president had to cancel gracing several celebration events in Lagos following reports of deaths arising from a stampede in parts of the country.