The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) closed on Christmas Eve, at 102,186.03, reflecting a whooping gain of 829.88 points.

This 0.82% rise suggests growing investor optimism as the index eyes March’s high above 104,000.

Despite the surge, trading volume decreased, with only 397 million shares exchanged, down 20% from the previous session’s 503 million.

The market capitalization neared N62 trillion, wrapping up the day at N61.9 trillion, supported by 8,369 transactions.

MRS emerged as the top gainer, soaring by 10.00%, followed closely by IKEJAHOTEL at 9.95% and MULTIVERSE at 9.90%.

In contrast, THOMASWY faced the largest decline, dropping 10.00%, with CAVERTON not far behind at a decrease of 7.35%, illustrating a mixed sentiment among investors.

Notably, UBA and UNIVINSURE were the most actively traded stocks, capturing significant investor interest and contributing notably to the day’s turnover.

Market Summary Current ASI: 102,186.03 points

Previous ASI: 101,356.15 points

Day Change: +0.82%

Year-to-Date Performance: +36.66%

Volume Traded: 431.7 million shares

Market Cap: N61.9 trillion Top 5 gainers MRS: up 10.00% to N217.80

IKEJAHOTEL: up 9.95% to N11.05

MULTIVERSE: up 9.90% to N5.55

SKYAVN: up 9.84% to N30.70

JOHNHOLT: up 9.69% to N6.45 Top 5 losers THOMASWY: down 10.00% to N1.71

CAVERTON: down 7.35% to N2.27

WAPIC: down 5.03% to N1.70

HMCALL: down 5.00% to N4.75

LIVESTOCK: down 5.00% to N3.80

Trading volume

While the market maintained an overall positive trajectory, trading volume took a significant dip, decreasing by 20% with 397 million shares exchanged compared to the previous session.

Notably, UBA led the pack, trading an impressive 51.1 million shares, while UNIVINSURE followed closely behind with 49.6 million shares.

CILEASING secured the third spot with 37.1 million shares, and DANGCEM contributed 34.2 million shares to the day’s total.

GTCO rounded out the top five with 17.4 million shares traded.

Trading value

Heavyweight stocks dominated the trading landscape by value, drawing considerable institutional interest.

DANGCEM took the lead with transactions worth N11.1 billion, reflecting strong investor confidence.

UBA closely followed with trades valued at N1.8 billion.

GTCO and ZENITHBANK contributed N1 billion and N692.5 million, respectively, while ARADEL completed the top five with N369.6 million in transactions.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Performance

For SWOOTs, MTNN surged by an impressive 8.99%, followed by OANDO at 3.62% and WAPCO at 1.47%.

Among FUGAZ stocks (FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, ZENITHBANK).

UBA, FBNH, and ACCESSCORP saw gains of 2.86%, 2.76%, and 0.61%, respectively.

However, GTCO ended in the red, shedding 1.36%.

Outlook

The Nigerian All-Share Index broke through the N102,000 mark, even as market volume declined, with eyes set on the psychological threshold above 104,000 established in March.

While the index could face some stalling due to dwindling volume during the festive season, the individual gains in large-cap stocks are likely to propel the index toward breaking the 103,000 and 104,000 barriers.