Nigeria’s festive season during Christmas is a time of unparalleled celebrations, and each region of the country has its unique way of marking the occasion with vibrant festivals.

From parades filled with music and dance to cultural exhibitions showcasing local traditions, Christmas carnivals across Nigeria offer the perfect opportunity to experience the country’s rich heritage and holiday spirit.

In this guide, we will explore some of the most anticipated Christmas carnivals across Nigeria, with detailed insights into what makes them unique.

1. Calabar Carnival (Cross River State)

Often referred to as Africa’s Biggest Street Party, the Calabar Carnival is one of the most anticipated festivals in Nigeria. Held annually in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State, the carnival takes place throughout the month of December, with the grand finale on January 1st. The event draws tourists from around the world and is known for its stunning parades, music, dance, and vibrant costumes.

History and purpose

The Calabar Carnival was officially established in 2004 by Donald Duke, the then-governor of Cross River State, to promote tourism and showcase Nigeria’s cultural diversity.

The festival serves as a platform to support local artisans, businesses, and performers while celebrating the artistic and cultural traditions of the region. Over the years, it has grown into the largest cultural and tourism event in Africa.

When does it take place?

The carnival spans an entire month, from December 1st to January 1st. With daily events, performances, and activities, it has become an essential part of Nigeria’s tourism calendar, attracting both national and international visitors.

What to expect in 2024

The 2024 Calabar Carnival will focus on the theme, “Our Shared Prosperity,” highlighting unity and growth through the celebration of diverse cultures. The carnival features various exciting events, including:

Themed parades (December 28th): These grand parades are the highlight of the carnival, featuring colourful costumes, grand floats, and lively dances. Various carnival bands, such as Masta Blasta, Seagull, and Freedom, compete to deliver the best performances.

Cultural carnival (December 26th): A showcase of traditional cultures, music, and dance from the Cross River region.

Junior carnival (December 27th): A carnival for children, where kids participate in performances and parades.

Bikers’ Carnival (December 29th): A thrilling motorbike parade featuring skilled riders from across Nigeria.

Street party (December 30th): A massive street party with live music from local and international artists, with thousands of revelers joining in the festivities.

Other notable events include essay competitions, football matches, boat regattas, fashion shows, and rehearsals for the grand parade. The Calabar Carnival has become a key economic driver for the region, attracting nearly a million attendees annually, supporting local businesses, and boosting tourism.

2. Enugu Christmas festival (Enugu State)

The Enugu Christmas Festival is a major holiday event in southeastern Nigeria. Held annually in Enugu, the festival transforms the city into a festive wonderland, filled with dazzling lights, live performances, and cultural celebrations. The festival runs from December 7th to December 31st, offering a month of non-stop excitement.

Festival highlights

Lighting ceremony : The festival begins with a spectacular lighting ceremony where over 500,000 Christmas lights illuminate the Naira Triangle, creating a magical atmosphere. This is followed by fireworks and live musical performances.

: The festival begins with a spectacular lighting ceremony where over 500,000 Christmas lights illuminate the Naira Triangle, creating a magical atmosphere. This is followed by fireworks and live musical performances. Enugu street carnival (December 23rd): A vibrant parade featuring traditional dances, music, and street performances.

(December 23rd): A vibrant parade featuring traditional dances, music, and street performances. AfroBeat lockdown (December 26th): A major music event showcasing performances by top Afrobeat artists from Nigeria and beyond.

(December 26th): A major music event showcasing performances by top Afrobeat artists from Nigeria and beyond. Santa Claus town storm: Santa visits different neighbourhoods, spreading holiday cheer to children and families.

Santa visits different neighbourhoods, spreading holiday cheer to children and families. Christmas Village: Located within the Naira Triangle, the Christmas Village features Father Christmas grottos, food and beverage stands, amusement rides, and a water park for kids.

Additionally, the festival includes fireworks nights, highlife concerts, and a vendor and business hub that supports local artisans and businesses. VIP tickets are available for some events, like the AfroBeat Lockdown Concert, adding an exclusive touch to the festivities.

3. Igue Festival (Benin City, Edo State)

The Igue Festival, also known as the Ugie Festival, is a significant cultural and royal event held in Benin City, the capital of Edo State. The festival, which dates back to the 15th century during the reign of Oba Ewuare, marks the end of the year and the beginning of a new one, focusing on thanksgiving, spiritual renewal, and prayers for prosperity.

History and significance

The Igue Festival is centred around the Oba of Benin, who performs sacred rituals for the well-being of the people and the prosperity of the kingdom. It is both a religious and cultural celebration, attracting both locals and visitors to witness traditional rites, royal ceremonies, and cultural performances.

Festival schedule and key events

The festival runs through mid-December, with key events like:

Otue Ugieroba ceremony (December 14th): Benin Chiefs pay homage to the Oba in a ceremonial procession.

Ugierhoba traditional rites (December 17th): A ceremonial dance procession at the Oba Palace.

Ugie Emobo ceremony (December 27th): Benin Chiefs and Palace functionaries gather for ceremonial dances and prayers.

Other events include traditional dances, music performances, art and craft exhibitions, royal palace tours, and community feasts. Fashion plays an important role in the festival, with participants wearing vibrant outfits inspired by the traditional styles of the Benin Kingdom.

4. Lagos Carnival (Lagos State)

The Lagos Carnival, also known as the Fanti Carnival or Caretta Carnival, is one of the most culturally diverse and lively carnivals in Nigeria. Celebrated in Lagos State, the commercial capital of Nigeria, this carnival draws inspiration from the historical connections between Nigeria, Brazil, and Cuba, especially in its music, dance, and costumes.

Origins and Cultural Influence

The Lagos Carnival originated during the colonial era when former slaves returned from Brazil and Cuba, bringing with them elements of their culture. Today, it is a vibrant blend of Nigerian, Brazilian, and Cuban heritage.

What to expect at the Lagos carnival

Key features of the Lagos Carnival include:

Costume and dance parades: Participants wear colourful costumes adorned with beads, feathers, and sequins while dancing to Afrobeat and samba music.

Cultural performances: Various performances highlight the fusion of Nigerian, Brazilian, and Cuban cultures, including samba and Afrobeat music.

The Queen Lagos pageant: A beauty contest that crowns the winner as the face of the Save Our Waters campaign.

Water party and boat regatta: A spectacle of decorated boats and water-based festivities that celebrate Lagos’ maritime culture.

5. The Ofala festival in Onitsha, Anambra State,

Celebrated the reign of the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe. Held on October 18-19, 2024, it was a vibrant cultural display that emphasized the theme “Courage, Perseverance, and Self-Reliance”, resonating with Nigeria’s current economic and social challenges. The festival featured grand parades, traditional dances, and powerful messages, symbolizing resilience.

Key highlights:

Fashion : Traditional and modern attire fused beautifully, with the Obi of Onitsha in full regalia, including a red cap symbolizing authority.

: Traditional and modern attire fused beautifully, with the Obi of Onitsha in full regalia, including a red cap symbolizing authority. Celebrity appearances : Celebrities like Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and businessman Obi Cubana attended, showcasing cultural pride in their outfits.

: Celebrities like Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and businessman Obi Cubana attended, showcasing cultural pride in their outfits. Cultural significance : The festival included royal dances, music, and the traditional Iru and Azu Ofala days, where the Obi paraded with his chiefs and subjects to celebrate his authority and the kingdom’s prosperity.

: The festival included royal dances, music, and the traditional Iru and Azu Ofala days, where the Obi paraded with his chiefs and subjects to celebrate his authority and the kingdom’s prosperity. Recognition: The festival has gained national and international recognition, with endorsements from the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) and the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

6. Ogwashi-Uku Ineh festival

The Ineh Festival in Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State, is an annual celebration of the Anioma culture. This year’s event, celebrated by the 13th Iyase of Ogwashi-Uku, Chief Mike Nwaukoni, was a lively carnival filled with dance and thanksgiving.

Key highlights:

Cultural celebration : The festival included a procession around the town, with chiefs and community leaders dancing to honour the divine blessings of the year.

: The festival included a procession around the town, with chiefs and community leaders dancing to honour the divine blessings of the year. Message of unity: Chief Nwaukoni emphasized the importance of promoting cultural heritage for future generations and called for the festival’s national recognition.

Chief Nwaukoni emphasized the importance of promoting cultural heritage for future generations and called for the festival’s national recognition. Participants: Notable figures like the National Legal Advisor of the Ogwashi-Uku development association (ODA), Francis Okolie, joined in the procession, celebrating peace and harmony in the community.

7. Ekpe Festival – January 2024

The Ekpe festival in Ikwueke, a community composed of Ahuwa, Umuigu, Umuezeukwu, and Ntalaukwu, is over 156 years old and takes place annually, attracting people from various ethnic groups and regions. The festival celebrated in January, involves captivating dances and a traditional procession that showcases the community’s rich heritage.

Key highlights:

Unique rituals : One of the key moments is the Ekpe beheading a goat with a single strike, symbolizing the power of tradition and spiritual purification.

: One of the key moments is the Ekpe beheading a goat with a single strike, symbolizing the power of tradition and spiritual purification. Cultural reconnection: The festival offers an opportunity for villagers to reconnect with their cultural roots through music, dance, and traditional attire.

The festival offers an opportunity for villagers to reconnect with their cultural roots through music, dance, and traditional attire. Long-lasting festivities: The festival lasts for up to 12-14 hours, moving through the different villages, with performances that emphasize unity and tradition.