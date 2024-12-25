As Nigerians celebrate the festive season, surging inflation rates have significantly impacted household expenses, with food and non-alcoholic beverages experiencing a near 40% increase in 2024.

This is according to an analysis of data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report highlights steep price hikes across key categories, highlighting the financial strain faced by many citizens.

The CPI data reveals that inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages has consistently climbed throughout the year, culminating at 39.87% in November 2024, compared to 32.63% in November 2023. This represents a sharp year-on-year increase of 7.24 percentage points. The trend reflects mounting costs driven by factors such as currency devaluation, higher import costs, and supply chain disruptions.

Notably, inflation in this category surpassed the 40% mark between April and June 2024, with a peak of 40.73% in June. This period coincided with heightened economic pressures, including fuel subsidy removal and soaring transportation costs, which compounded the cost of food production and distribution.

Alcoholic beverages, tobacco, and kola see steady increases

For Nigerians celebrating Christmas with alcohol, inflation in alcoholic beverages, tobacco, and kola has also risen significantly, though at a slightly slower pace compared to food items. The inflation rate for this category climbed from 16.52% in November 2023 to 30.08% in November 2024, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 13.56 percentage points.

The consistent rise throughout the year saw inflation in this category reach its highest level of 30.08% in November, following steady increases since January (17.88%) as producers passed rising costs to consumers.

Slow rise in prices for clothing and footwear

Clothing and footwear inflation also recorded notable growth, rising from 16.63% in November 2023 to 20.25% in November 2024. Although less pronounced than in the food and beverage categories, the rising costs reflect the broader inflationary pressures on imported goods and local production.

The second half of 2024 saw sharper increases, with October and November inflation rates of 19.64% and 20.25%, respectively, marking a departure from the relatively stable rates recorded earlier in the year.

Recreation and culture inflation moderates

In contrast, the inflation rate for recreation and culture recorded a more subdued increase, rising from 8.84% in November 2023 to 9.76% in November 2024. While this category’s inflation remained relatively low compared to other sectors, the rise still signals tightening household budgets for non-essential expenditures.

Interestingly, inflation in this category hit its lowest in July 2024 (9.30%) before gradually ticking upward in subsequent months, aligning with the festive season and increased demand for leisure activities.

Key takeaways

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages: Inflation neared 40%, driven by rising costs of production, distribution, and imports.

Alcoholic Beverages, Tobacco, and Kola: Inflation more than doubled year-on-year, reaching 30.08% in November 2024.

Clothing and Footwear: Costs rose steadily, with inflation peaking at 20.25% in November.

Recreation and Culture: Inflation remained comparatively low, ending the year at 9.76%.

Impact on Nigerians

The December holiday period typically brings increased consumption, but 2024’s inflationary pressures are expected to dampen celebrations for many families.

With food and beverage inflation nearing 40%, households may struggle to maintain traditional festivities, especially with wages failing to keep pace with price increases.

The data highlights the financial difficulties faced by Nigerian households during the festive season, as staple commodities like food and beverages remain at the heart of Christmas celebrations.

Many families are likely to scale back their spending on non-essentials such as clothing and recreation, focusing on meeting the rising costs of basic necessities.

The persistent inflationary pressure highlights the urgent need for policy interventions to stabilize prices and boost consumer purchasing power.

As 2024 ends on a high-inflation note, Nigerians await measures to address these economic challenges in the coming year.