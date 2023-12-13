Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that the state experienced no bank robberies for four consecutive years, marking the longest period of such security achievement in the past two decades.

This was made known on Tuesday at the 17th Town Hall Meeting on Security organised by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) based on the record presented by the State’s Security Trust Fund.

Lagos, however, recorded 189 cases of residential robberies under the year in review, 172 of which were successfully foiled by security operatives, while 257 suspects were arrested.

He highlighted that, via LSSTF, the State consistently financed security agency operations in communities, ensuring swift responses to threats and crimes. Additionally, the State Government supplied operational vehicles and equipment to bolster the capabilities of security personnel.

What the governor said

Taking to his X handle, the governor lauded the effort, adding that the strategies are continually being implemented to ensure a safer community in the state.

“Celebrating a milestone in security as Lagos achieves four consecutive years of zero bank robberies, marking a significant improvement in safety across the state.

“Our relentless efforts in enhancing security have yielded results. At the 17 th Town Hall meeting on security, we discussed the progress made and strategies to further fortify safety in Lagos State.

“I am proud to announce plans to boost security measures in 2024. I spearheaded the LSSTF donation drive, raising N2 billion in voluntary contributions. I am grateful for Mr. Femi Otedola’s pledge of N 1billion and other generous donations.

“We are strengthening LNSC for enhanced intelligence gathering and restructuring the Emergency Call Centre for better reporting. We’re also providing 300 new patrol vehicles to support security agencies, a testament to our commitment to a safer Lagos,” he said.

Furthermore, he assured of his government’s commitment to boosting security measures in the coming year.

More Insights

LSSTF Executive Secretary, Dr AbdurRazaq Balogun, said Lagos State Police Command only received nine patrol vehicles from the Federal Government within two years, stressing that the Fund used donations it received in the last 10 months to bridge the equipment shortfall within federally controlled security agencies operating in Lagos.

According to Balogun, Lagos remained the only state with 28 functioning bullet-proof vehicles, with three vehicles’ armoured features being replaced every five years.

“The Fund received a total of N318.75 million in cash donations and two vehicles in 2023. We continue to thank our donors, as their partnership is far-reaching and critical to the success of these security activities,” he said.

On his part, LSSTF BOT Chairman, Mr Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti said that although the economic situation in the country had affected donations to the Fund, the agency surpassed its revenue target by 94 per cent.

“The unstable economic climate, largely influenced by increasing foreign exchange rates, has been a major fundraising challenge.

“This makes the donation drive even more pertinent for us, especially as there is no alternative to the collective funding model given, which is an indication that the government cannot do it alone,” he said.