The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has promised that the automated passport application process will begin “in the next one week”.

The minister made this known in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, on Tuesday.

The minister revealed that the technology for the automated passport application feature was “99% done”.

“In fact, we’ve done the testing and we should be going live in the next one week or thereabout. As I said, that will ensure that Nigerians, all they need to do in an immigration centre, a passport centre, is just biometrics, just to take your fingerprints, that’s all,” he added.

When the programme anchor, Seun Okin asked the minister if Nigerian nationals would indeed be able to complete their application from the comfort of their homes, Tunji-Ojo replied, “Of course!”

The minister noted that the automated passport application process would include uploading passport photos and supporting documents.

“We have gone beyond that. In fact, we’ve gone through it. We would have gone live about two weeks ago but I saw some errors when they came to do a presentation and I said, ‘You know this cannot be this,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo explained that while the technology was intended to make the passport application process convenient for Nigerians, the Federal Government also prioritized national security.

“We’re talking about balancing national security as well as convenience. There must be a middle point. You cannot bring discomfort on the basis of enhancement of security. You must find a meeting point of both security and comfort,” the minister explained.

Furthermore, the minister disclosed that by February 2024, all Nigerian international airports would have e-gates.

“ Once you’re Nigerian and you’re coming to Nigeria, you will have no business seeing an immigration officer, except if you’re a person of interest,” Tunji-Ojo stated.