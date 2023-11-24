The recent weather outlook released by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Thursday forecast sunshine and dust haze from Saturday to Monday across the country.

According to NiMet’s forecast, states in the North and the North Central geo-political zones of the country are to expect moderate dust haze on Friday with horizontal visibility of 2Km to 5Km.

“Yobe, Borno, Jigawa, Kano States that are expected to have horizontal visibility ranges localised less than or equal to 1,000m during the forecast period.

“ Patches of clouds with sunny are predicted over the inland states of the South with cloudy atmosphere expected over the coastal regions during the morning hours.

“Sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the inland states with chances of localized thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom Delta, Cross River and Rivers States later in the day,” the NiMet report stated.

NiMet further disclosed that thick dust haze is anticipated over the northern states throughout the forecast period on Saturday.

The weather outlook also noted that moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility of 2Km to 5Km is anticipated over the North central region of the country throughout the forecast period.

“On Sunday, moderate Dust Haze with horizontal visibility of 2Km to 5Km is expected over the northern region with the exception of places like Jigawa, Katsina, Kano are expected to have horizontal visibility range localised less than or equal to 1000m.

“Sunny skies in a hazy atmosphere is expected over the inland cities of the South, while, the coastal areas will be under sunny skies with cloud patches in the morning hours.

“Sunny skies with patches of clouds are envisaged over the inland states and cloudy atmosphere over the coastal region of the country later in the day,” it said.

Necessary precautions

NiMet urged members of the public with Asthma and other respiratory issues to be cautious of the present weather situations due to dust particles in suspension, adding that, night–time cold temperatures should be expected.

Furthermore, the agency advised the public against driving and walking through flood waters as the moderate to heavy rainfall that is anticipated may cause flash floods.

Also, NiMet urge Nigerian citizens, disaster risk managers, and agencies to be proactive and take necessary steps against the strong winds that may like precede and accompany thunderstorms, to forestall loss of lives and properties.

Here’s what the money weather outlook say about safety precautions:

“Moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods. The public is advised to take necessary caution, avoid driving and walking through flood waters.

“Strong winds are likely to precede and accompany the thunderstorms, citizens are advised to take necessary safety precautions. Disaster Risk Managers, Agencies and individuals should be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it said.

https://nannews.com.ng/index.php/2023/11/23/nimet-envisages-3-day-sunshine-dust-haze-across-nigeria/