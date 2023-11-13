There are strong indications that unions in the Nigerian aviation industry may not immediately participate in the indefinite strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Nairametrics learnt that the workers were yet to get a directive from the five unions in the sector on their participation.

Airlines still sell tickets

Also, a search on the websites of the operating airlines in the sector, indicated that the carriers were still selling tickets to various destinations across the country.

One of the spokesmen of the airlines told our correspondent that the airlines were yet to get any information on the participation of the industry unions in the impending nationwide strike, which starts on Tuesday.

Also, it was learnt that none of the passengers who had already booked to travel with the airlines to their destinations had yet to receive a cancellation or delayed message from any of the carriers.

The source said: “We have made enquiries from the unions if they will join the nationwide strike, but the feelers we got is that they won’t join tomorrow (Tuesday). All the tickets we already sold for tomorrow and the coming days are still valid. Our travellers can get to the airports and travel as planned.”

Aviation unions steer clear

Also, the General Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Comrade Ocheme Aba, in a telephone conversation confirmed to our colleagues that the unions would not participate in the impending strike on Tuesday.

He, however, told our correspondent that if the strike lingered, the unions may join the action in the coming days.

He said: None of us (aviation unions) is joining the action immediately. But, we will look at how events unfold to know if we will join the action later, but as it stands, we are not joining in the action immediately.”

Our correspondent learnt that the delay of the aviation unions to participate in the action may not be unconnected to the planned Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NUATE, which starts in Benin, Edo State capital on Wednesday.

No going back from Railway workers

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Railway Workers (NRC) has said that it would join the indefinite strike.

The NRC workers said that this was in compliance with the directive for an indefinite strike by the organised labour, which commences on Tuesday.

A circular, which was signed by the Secretary-General, the Nigerian Union of Railway Workers (NUR), Comrade Segun Esan, said that the corporation was aligning with the indefinite strike as called by the organised labour.

The circular was equally served the Managing Director; NRC, Managing Director; RPMCL Kaduna, Director Admin, Commissioner of Police, NRC Police Command, Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); NRC Command, Chairman/Secretary NUR and the General Secretary; Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC); Abuja, among others.

Esan explained that the decision to join the strike was sequel to the virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, conveyed by the labour congress which was held on Monday.

The President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero and some of its members were assaulted in Imo State on November 1, 2023.

The labour had claimed that the attackers were sponsored by the Imo State Government.

The circular directed all the workers of NRC to join the nationwide strike action from zero-zero hour of Tuesday, November 14, 2023, by staying back at home and away from their offices.

The circular also urged the NRC management and its security apparatus to resume the spotlight to lock, secure and protect all the fixed and movable assets of the corporation, while the strike action lasted.

Esan reiterated that all the offices, stations, workshops, and entire premises of the corporation would remain locked and inaccessible from the zero-zero hour of Tuesday till otherwise directed by the congress.

“This is a critical moment that we all must rise in strong and indivisible unison to salvage the credibility and integrity of the Nigerian workers who have for long been seized in the jugular by the State and its coercive instruments,” he said.