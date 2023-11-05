The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will today (Sunday) commission the Oyingbo flyover in preparation for the launching of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line project.

This disclosure is contained in a post made by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Gawat in his post noted that the commissioning of the Oyingbo flyover marks a significant milestone for the Red Line Rail Project as it nears completion.

Flyover to reduce Train/Vehicle interaction

Gawat in his post said,

‘’FLASH Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu will today commission the Oyingbo Flyover in preparation for the Red Line Rail Project.

‘’The Red Line Rail Project will start from Ebute Metta (Oyingbo) all the way down to Agbado. The Commissioning of this Flyover marks a significant milestone for the Red Line Rail Project as it nears completion.

‘’The Oyingbo Flyover will reduce Train/Vehicle interaction on the Red Line Rail, which will also reduce accidents on the axis. The Oyingbo Train Station (2nd pic) is situated beside the Fed Fire Service by Oyingbo towards the Railway Compound Gate.

‘’Motorists coming from Yaba towards Oyingbo (thru Muritala Muhammed Way) will have the option of using the Flyover into Apapa road to link Costain, also Motorists coming from Apapa road also do not need to get stuck at Oyingbo, they can use the Flyover to face Iddo back to the Island or even back to the Mainland.’’

About the new Oyingbo Flyover

The bridge is T-Shaped

It is 717 metres in length

Connects Murtala Muhammed Way to Apapa Road to provide access to Costain, Iganmu Industrial area, and Lagos Badagry Expressway.

It also provides access to Herbert Macaulay Way and Third Mainland Bridge; Otto towards Carter Bridge and Ijora.

It separates vehicular/pedestrian traffic front rail traffic

And it eliminates accidents associated at railway level crossing.

This bridge, along with others including the Yaba overpass bridge, the Mushin bridge, Ikeja, Pen Cinema and Agbado crossing are built for the convenience of passengers and other Lagosians as we roll out the Red Line Train in not-too-distant time.

What you should know

The 37-kilometre Red Line rail project which was flagged off by Governor Sanwo-Olu, in April 2021, is expected to have 8 train stations from Agbado to Oyingbo in the first phase, while terminating at Iddo in the second phase

The Red Line is part of the state government’s vision of an integrated multimodal transportation system contained in the State’s Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP), developed by LAMATA, which aims ultimately to birth a world-class transportation network that will support the state’s profile, as the economic capital of Nigeria and Africa.