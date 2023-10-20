The National Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) will be collaborating with local manufacturers to solve the out-of-stock syndrome in the nation’s health facilities.

This collaboration is in line with Executive Order 3 which requires that all ministries, departments and agencies responsible for paying suppliers shall grant preference to local manufacturers in their procurement of goods.

The NHIA will work with local pharmaceutical manufacturers whose manufacturing facilities have been approved by NAFDAC as meeting Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) requirements for the procurement of the needed medicines.

Dr Christianah Adeyeye, DG of NAFDAC, disclosed that the NHIA has signed a memorandum of understanding with pharmaceutical companies and Drug management organisations for the production of 33 different drugs to address the recurring problem of out-of-stock syndrome in the nation’s healthcare facilities.

What She Said:

“Under the initiative, 12 local pharmaceutical companies will be branding 33 products for the health insurance ecosystem.”

“Already, NHIA has chosen seven states (Delta, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Niger, Osun, and Sokoto) and the Federal Capital Territory for the pilot phase of this initiative.”

“The medicines would be tested in the W.H.O. prequalified NAFDAC laboratory. Also, as part of its post-marketing surveillance activities, NAFDAC will continue monitoring to ensure these branded medicines are used exclusively in the nation’s health facilities. They are not to be found on sale on the shelves.”

Why It Matters:

The branding of NHIA medicines will serve as a way to help eradicate out-of-stock syndrome, as well as ensure quality.

The categories of drugs involved will start from simple to complex, which will be used to address prevailing health conditions in Nigeria such as malaria, upper respiratory tract infections, childhood illnesses and drugs used by pregnant women.