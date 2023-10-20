Lloyds of London has issued a stark warning, raising concerns that a colossal $3.5 trillion could be siphoned from the global economy in the event of a severe cyber-attack targeting a worldwide payment system.

This alarming alert has sent shockwaves through various industry players, especially in the insurance sector, who are growing increasingly uneasy about the systemic risks posed by cyber adversaries and questioning the feasibility of insuring against such catastrophic events.

The Mechanics of the Threat

According to Lloyds, a thorough scenario analysis highlights the potential for widespread disruptions across the global business landscape in the event of a major cyber-attack on sectors such as shipping.

Such an attack could involve cybercriminals infiltrating transaction software using malicious codes to breach the security of partner networks, ultimately draining funds from the system.

The repercussions of such an attack would be dire, with customer payments and bank clearing operations grinding to a distressing halt.

The fallout would be most acutely felt in the United States, which could incur a staggering loss of about $1.1 trillion, followed by China with $470 billion and Japan with $200 billion.

These estimates are based on a hypothetical scenario meticulously crafted by Lloyd’s in collaboration with the Cambridge Centre for Risk Studies.

Bruce Carnegie-Brown, Chairman of Lloyd’s, has underscored the inherent global interconnectedness of the cyber domain, characterizing the risk as too monumental for any single sector to handle in isolation.

He advocates for a cooperative approach, emphasizing the need to pool “knowledge, expertise, and innovative ideas” across all stakeholders, including government, industry, and the insurance market.

This collaborative effort is seen as a vital step in enhancing society’s resilience against the looming threat of such colossal risks.

In December 2022, the Chief Executive of insurance group Zurich added his voice to the concerns, suggesting that cyber-attacks in various sectors were on a trajectory to become “uninsurable.”

Lloyds’ Response to Managing Risk

To mitigate their exposure, Lloyds took the proactive step of introducing an exclusion clause in standard cyber insurance policies, particularly concerning major state-backed cyber-attacks.

This decision, however, raised apprehension among banks and providers of essential services.

They feared being left exposed in the event of a cyber-attack, given the complexities of ascertaining responsibility in the cyber domain, especially when state sponsorship is involved.

In response to these concerns, some corporate leaders have advocated for a state backstop, especially in scenarios involving far-reaching cyber assaults that disrupt critical infrastructure.

This has prompted insurers to engage with the UK government, exploring the possibility of extending Pool Re, the UK’s terrorism reinsurance program, to cover substantial state-backed cyber-attacks.

Possible Outcomes of Cyber-Attacks

The ominous figure of $3.5 trillion in potential losses represents a weighted average across three distinct severity scenarios.

The most severe of these scenarios paint a grim picture, envisioning potential losses reaching a staggering $16 trillion over a specified time frame, as outlined by Lloyd’s.

Despite the looming threats, the cyber insurance market remains one of the fastest-growing sectors. In 2022, cyber insurance premiums crossed the $9 billion mark and are projected to surge to an estimated $25 billion by 2025.

What you should know

Recent reports from Nairametrics highlighted that in 76% of ransomware attacks against surveyed organizations, adversaries succeeded in encrypting data.

However, alarming statistics indicate that 52% of companies in Africa remain unprepared for cyber-attacks, underscoring the potentially significant impact on businesses globally, particularly in Africa.

Nevertheless, Lloyd’s is keen to emphasize that while the figures are substantial, they “still represent a small portion of the potential economic losses that businesses and society face.” The threat is real, and preparedness is of paramount importance.