You are standing at the beginning of a bright and promising future in the fields of finance, auditing, and fiscal management as your last year of accounting study draws near.

Your final year project, which represents the pinnacle of your academic career, is an opportunity to demonstrate your knowledge and talents and to significantly advance the profession of accounting.

ND, HND, BSC and Finance students looking for accounting final year project ideas, we have researched list of accounting topics and finance project materials you can choose from quickly.

List of Best Accounting Project Topics for Finance Students

Assessment of Financial Literacy Effect of Tax Audit and Investigation on Revenue Generation in Nigeria Accounting Records and Fraud Preventive Measures Working Capital Management and Corporate Performance in Quoted Manufacturing Firms in Nigeria The Use of Accounting Information System as a Management Tool to Enhance Decision Making The Impact of Triple Entry Accounting System on Financial Reporting The Effects of Global Financial Crisis on Job Insecurity in Nigeria The Due Process and Management of Public Funds in Nigeria Fraud Management and Internal Control as Correlates of Organizational Effectiveness Deposit Money Bank Loans and Agricultural Sector Performance in Nigeria Examination of the Effectiveness of Tax Identification Number (Tin) in Combating Tax Evasion in Nigeria The Effect of Imprest System on Cash Management The Effect of Internally Generated Revenue on Economic Growth (2010-2014) The Role of Credit Risk Management in the Liquidity Position of Banks in Nigeria The Implications of the Implementation of the Treasury Single Account Policy on the Performance of Commercial Banks in Nigeria The Impact of Performance Management on the Profitability of Manufacturing Firms in Nigeria The Impact of Monetary Policy on Savings Mobilization in Nigeria The Impact of Liquidity Management on Financial Performance of Five Nigerian Commercial Banks (2005 – 2015) The Effect of Value Added Tax on Revenue Generation in Nigeria (2011-2016) The Effect of Risk Management on Business Performance The Effect of Financial Performance Banking Sector on Economy Growth in Nigeria The Effect of Accounting Ethics on the Quality of Financial Reports of Nigerian Firms Strategic Management Accounting and Profitability of Firms in Nigeria Significance of Internal Auditing on the Performance of Insurance Organization in Nigeria Liquidity, Foreign Exchange Fluctuation and Financial Performance in Nigeria’s Manufacturing Industry Impact of Liquidity Management on the Financial Performance of Deposit Money Banks in Nigeria Impact of Sustainability Reporting on Financial Performance Impact of Government Expenditure on Economic Growth in Nigeria (2000-2015) Impact of Fiscal Accountability on Financial Management of Public Sector in Nigeria Impact of Accountability on Public Sector Financial Management in Nigeria Electronic Tax System, Tax Compliance and Revenue Collection Efficiency Effects of Value Added Tax on Internally Generated Revenue Effects of Accounting Information System on Profitability of a Company Effect of Internal Control System on Risk Management Corporate Governance and Financial Performance of the Nigerian Banks Effect of Corporate Social Responsibility on Accounting Conservatism in Nigerian Banking Industry The Effect of Capital Structure on the Profitability of Quoted Insurance Companies in Nigeria The Role of Budgetary Control as a Tool for Cost Control in Manufacturing Companies in Nigeria Auditor Independence as a Correlate of Financial Scandals The Effect of E-taxation on Government Revenue in Nigeria Audit Independence and Credibility of Financial Reporting in the Nigerian Banking Sector Efficiency of Accounting Software in the Preparation of Financial Statements Forensic Accounting as Tools for Fraud Detection and Prevention in Nigeria Tax Revenue and Infrastructural Development in Nigeria (1994 – 2017) The Effect of Audit Quality on the Financial Performance of Nigeria Deposit Banks The Effect of Company Income Tax on Nigerian Economy (1981 – 2017) The Impact of Federally Collected Taxes on Economic Growth The Impact of Management Accounting Techniques on Organizational Decision-Making The Implication of Foreign Exchange on the Profitability of Firms Financial Information as a Tool for Management Decision-Making (a Case Study of Champion Breweries)

Conclusion

These project topics above provide an opportunity for in-depth investigation and analysis across the broad spectrum of accounting.

Your decision should be informed by your hobbies, desired careers, and the particulars of your academic program.

Your final year project is an opportunity for you to have a lasting impact on the subject of accounting and financial management, not just an academic exercise.

