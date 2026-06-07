The Ghana edition of Cooking with Gamechangers was officially introduced to the media at a press briefing held at Labadi Beach Hotel, ahead of what promises to be one of the most refreshing reality TV formats to hit Ghanaian screens. Other News Hallmark HMO to Convene Healthcare Leaders on Sustainable Healthcare Solutions at the 5th […]

The Ghana edition of Cooking with Gamechangers was officially introduced to the media at a press briefing held at Labadi Beach Hotel, ahead of what promises to be one of the most refreshing reality TV formats to hit Ghanaian screens.

Far from being just another food show, Cooking with Gamechangers brings together food, culture, entertainment and powerful success stories from some of the continent’s most inspiring business executives and public figures.

At its core, the show uses the kitchen as a space to humanize success, allowing viewers to experience not only the food and culture of Ghana, but also the discipline, mindset and growth journeys of people who have built remarkable careers and businesses.

Speaking at the press briefing, the creator of the show explained that Cooking with Gamechangers was born from a desire to take executive storytelling beyond the traditional studio interview format. After creating Binging with Gamechangers, a talk show focused on founders and C-suite executives in Nigeria, the idea evolved into something more experiential. Instead of simply listening to successful people share their stories, audiences now get a chance to see a day in their lives while watching them attempt to prepare meals in front of cameras.

The show, which first gained attention in Nigeria, now makes its way to Ghana with a clear intention to celebrate African excellence through a more relatable and entertaining lens. While food remains central to the format, the producers say the show is not inspired by the popular Ghana-Nigeria jollof debate. Rather, food is used as a universal language and a reminder that cooking is a survival skill everyone should possess. Watching top executives and personalities struggle, laugh and compete in the kitchen is also a deliberate way of showing that successful people are human too.

The Ghana edition features a diverse lineup of gamechangers from business, entertainment and culture. According to the producers, the selection process was designed to reflect different sectors, backgrounds and experiences, proving that success principles can be applied across industries. Each episode gives viewers the opportunity to see how ambition, resilience, creativity and leadership show up in different professional journeys.

One of the standout elements of the Ghana edition is its judging panel, which features Majid Michel, Joselyn Dumas, Kobby Addai and Seyi Banigbe. The producers described the judges as gamechangers in their own right, carefully selected because the contestants are not professional chefs. Instead of bringing in only culinary experts, the show opted for personalities who can judge the meals as everyday people with taste, honesty and strong perspectives.

Award-winning Actor, James Gardiner, hosts the show and according to the producers, brings a strong dose of charm, humour and energy to the experience. His interactions with the contestants and judges are expected to be one of the highlights of the season, adding warmth and entertainment to the competitive moments.

The Ghana premiere is also expected to make a cultural statement with its unique “Food Ingredient-Inspired” dress code. The concept pays homage to the heart of the show and invites guests to creatively interprete Ghanaian food ingredients through fashion. From bold colours to playful interpretations of local ingredients, the red carpet is expected to be an experience on its own.

Accessibility is a major part of the show’s distribution strategy. Cooking with Gamechangers will air across television and digital platforms to ensure that as many viewers as possible can engage with the stories, lessons and entertainment the show offers. The producers emphasized that people become what they consistently see, and by exposing audiences to stories of success, resilience and possibility, the show hopes to inspire more Africans to build boldly.

Show Airing Times

YouTube: B2G Network, 24/7

TV3: Sundays at 6:00 p.m.

-Repeat: Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

Onua TV: Sundays at 5:30 p.m.

-Repeat: Mondays at 4:30 p.m.

Africa Magic Family: Sundays at 4:30 p.m.

-Repeats: Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 4:30 p.m.

Looking ahead, Cooking with Gamechangers has a bold pan-African ambition. The producers believe the format has the potential to travel across the continent and beyond, showcasing African business strength, creativity and excellence to both African and global audiences.

For future gamechangers who hope to be featured on the show, the message from the producers is simple: “keep building and keep growing because the show is constantly looking for people who are creating significant impact in their respective fields, and in good time, we will find you”.

Cooking with GameChangers Ghana will air on these Platforms from the 6th of June 2026: