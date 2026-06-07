Hallmark Health Services Limited (Hallmark HMO), a subsidiary of Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc is set to host the 2026 edition of its annual Stakeholders Engagement Forum on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at The Colossus Lagos Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, by 9:00am. Other News Norwegian Deputy Minister Leads Innovation-Focused Visit to Lagos, Signalling Growing Confidence in Nigeria’s […]

Hallmark Health Services Limited (Hallmark HMO), a subsidiary of Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc is set to host the 2026 edition of its annual Stakeholders Engagement Forum on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at The Colossus Lagos Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, by 9:00am.

With the theme, “Collaborating for Sustainable Healthcare Systems: Financial Stability, Intelligent Systems, Regulatory Excellence, and Enhanced Stakeholder Experience,” this year’s engagement will feature respected speakers and industry leaders across Nigeria’s healthcare and business sectors.

The keynote address will be delivered by Mr. Olumide Ajomale, alongside distinguished panelists such as Mrs. Stella-Marie Omogbai, Mr. Akinyemi Olaleye, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, and Mr. Ayodeji Bankole Olushina.

The forum is expected to attract healthcare providers, clients, prospects, regulators, and professional bodies, creating a platform for meaningful conversations, strategic partnerships, and collaborative solutions for sustainable healthcare delivery.

Now firmly established as one of the industry’s most impactful dialogue platforms, the Hallmark HMO Stakeholders Engagement Forum 5.0 has consistently driven conversations around healthcare transformation since its inception in 2022. Previous editions have addressed critical issues including health system strengthening, technology and financing opportunities, customer-centric healthcare delivery, and the impact of economic realities on healthcare access for SMEs.

The 5th edition is expected to move beyond conversations into actionable collaboration, focusing on sustainable healthcare financing, intelligent digital systems, regulatory alignment, and improved stakeholder experience for healthcare users.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Managing Director/CEO of Hallmark Health Services Limited, Oladotun Adeogun, said the forum reflects the organization’s long-standing commitment to driving meaningful change within Nigeria’s healthcare ecosystem.

“Healthcare affects every family, every business, and ultimately the future of our nation. What makes this engagement important is not just the conversations we will have, but the collective willingness of stakeholders to find practical and sustainable solutions together. At Hallmark HMO, we believe collaboration remains the strongest prescription for building a healthcare system that truly works for everyone,” she said.

She further noted that the engagement will explore how innovation, strategic partnerships, and stronger regulatory cooperation can improve affordability, efficiency, trust, and healthcare outcomes across the country.

Over the years, with the support of the Consolidated Hallmark Holdings led by the GCEO Mr. Eddie Efekoha, the forum has featured respected industry leaders and policymakers, while positioning Hallmark HMO as a thought leader and catalyst for transformation within Nigeria’s healthcare and health insurance landscape.

The Hallmark Health Stakeholders Engagement 5.0 is expected to attract prominent stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, reinforcing the shared responsibility of building a healthier and more sustainable future for Nigerians.

About Us:

Hallmark Health Services Limited (Hallmark HMO) is a fully owned subsidiary of Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc.

The Company was incorporated on November 9, 2017 as a private limited liability company and was licensed by the National Health Insurance Authority (formerly National Health Insurance Scheme) on September 1, 2021.

Hallmark HMO’s clientele base has been rapidly expanding through the delivery of high-quality solutions that exceed customer expectations.

For more information, visit www.hallmarkhmo.com

Media Contact:

Ajibola Liyide

Head, Brand & Communications

brandandcomms@chhplc.com