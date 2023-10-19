President Bola Tinubu has directed the withdrawal of the nomination of Engr. Imam Kashim Imam, to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

This was disclosed in a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri, Ngelale.

On Friday, Tinubu reconstituted the Governing Board and Management team of FERMA for a renewable term of four years.

The newly appointed Board Chairman, Imam, is the son of the Borno-born politician Kashim Ibrahim-Imam.

Kashim Ibrahim-Imam had contested the Governorship on the Peoples Democratic Party ticket in 2003 and 2007 in his State but was unsuccessful both times, losing to Ali Modu Sheriff of the All Nigeria Peoples Party.

Controversy around Appointment

The decision to withdraw Imam’s appointment was said to have been prompted by strong criticism from some Nigerians who raised concerns about Imam’s qualifications.

Despite graduating with first-class honours in Mechanical Engineering from the UK’s Brighton University, Imam had no prior work experience.

Others claimed that Imam’s appointment was not based on merit, but on the fact that his father headed the committee responsible for the appointments.

What the Presidency is Saying

Although the Presidency did not announce his replacement, it was said in the released statement that only Imam’s appointment was withdrawn while other appointed governing board retained their position.

The Presidency, in a statement issued and signed by the official spokesperson of the president, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, said the following:

“The President’s withdrawal of the above-mentioned (Kashim Imam) nomination is directed with immediate effect.

“All other appointments to the Board and Executive Management team of FERMA are not affected by this directive.”