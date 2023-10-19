President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 8 new Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) for Parastatals and Agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Ngelale in the statement said that the former National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Lanre Issa-Onilu, was appointed the Director-General/CEO of the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

Other appointments include;

Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos

Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) — Director-General / CEO — Dr. Muhammed Bulama

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Charles Ebuebu

Voice of Nigeria (VON) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Jibrin Baba Ndace

Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) — Director-General / CEO — Dr. Lekan Fadolapo

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) — Managing Director / CEO — Mr. Ali Muhammed Ali

Nigerian Press Council (NPC) — Executive Secretary / CEO — Mr. Dili Ezughah

New leadership to engage in effective reform

According to Ngelale, the president urged these newly appointed leadership to create new opportunities for Nigerians to leverage on the effective reforms of these key government institutions.

He added, ‘’The President tasks the newly entrusted leadership in these important sub-sectors to innovate and create new opportunities for Nigerians to leverage upon through the effective reform of these key institutions of government which function to unify our people, reshape mindsets, and showcase this great nation to the rest of the world.

‘’By these directives of the President, the above-listed appointments take immediate effect.’’